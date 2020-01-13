Metadata Management Tools Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Metadata Management Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Metadata Management Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

Metadata management involves managing metadata about other data, whereby this “other data” is generally referred to as content data. The term is used most often in relation to digital media, but older forms of metadata are catalogs, dictionaries, and taxonomies.

North America is the home to most vendors and organizations with a large operation base and customers. Having developed economies and being the early adopters of the technology, the region has witnessed a significant adoption of cloud-based security solutions, especially among the large enterprises. North America is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period in terms of revenue generation.

Uncertainty regarding the Return on Investment (RoI) is believed to be restraining the growth of the enterprise metadata management market. Inconsistent business semantics and data integration affecting data insights’ timeliness are said to be the major challenges affecting the growth of global market, especially in the developing regions.

In 2017, the global Metadata Management Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Oracle

SAP

ASG Technologies

Talend

Adaptive

Data Advantage Group

Cambridge Semantics

Centricminds

Collibra

Topquadrant

Informatica

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web Based

Desktop Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Travel and Hospitality

Retail and E-Commerce

Government

BSFI

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Metadata Management Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Metadata Management Tools development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Metadata Management Tools Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Web Based

1.4.3 Desktop Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Metadata Management Tools Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Travel and Hospitality

1.5.3 Retail and E-Commerce

1.5.4 Government

1.5.5 BSFI

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Metadata Management Tools Market Size

2.2 Metadata Management Tools Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Metadata Management Tools Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Metadata Management Tools Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Metadata Management Tools Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Metadata Management Tools Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Metadata Management Tools Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Metadata Management Tools Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Metadata Management Tools Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Metadata Management Tools Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Metadata Management Tools Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Metadata Management Tools Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Metadata Management Tools Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued….

