Metadata management solutions are used for media management, media movement handling & control, and data monetization. Metadata management solutions ensure broadcast level reliability while delivering multi-device flexibility. Metadata management solution is a modified configuration of widely deployed metadata systems. The solution supports multi-device content distribution as well as multiple availability on Windows. Additionally, it supports recommendation and search and provides content to viewers in a simple, clear, intuitive form. Broadcasting allows users to do a lot with metadata. Users can send more metadata than broadcast systems permit, and users can enhance that metadata from multiple sources. Metadata is the modern IT solution equivalent of a label on a tape or film reel (title, short description) with potentially more structured machine-readable information (technical details, broadcast time, storage location).

The global metadata management solutions market is primarily driven by rising adoption of digital technologies based solutions and rapid globalization of businesses. Furthermore, growing demand for metadata management solutions in order to manage huge amount of content or data produced by the business organization is projected to fuel the growth of the metadata management solutions market across the world. Additionally, rise in demand to improve format of the video or audio file is expected to boost demand for metadata management solutions across the world. Moreover, increasing consumer expectations to access any content from any device at any time is further accelerating the demand for metadata management solutions worldwide. Advanced metadata services for broadcast provides video on demand (VOD) or over the top (OTT) platforms for increasing content discovery capabilities and this is expected to boost the metadata management solutions market in the coming years. However, high cost of generating metadata is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, lack of visibility of end to end data content is another major factor which is anticipated to hinder the growth of the metadata management solutions market in forthcoming years.

The global metadata management solutions market can be segmented based on deployment, component, industry, type, and region. In terms of deployment, the market can be categorized into cloud-based and on-premises. Based on component, the metadata management solutions market can be classified into software and services. Services can be further categorized into managed services and professional services. Professional services can be sub-divided into support and maintenance, consulting services, and education and training. In terms of type, the market can be categorized into business metadata, technical metadata, and operational metadata. Based on industry, the global metadata management solutions market can be classified into retail and consumer goods; banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI); telecommunication and IT; healthcare and life sciences; manufacturing; government; defense; energy and utilities; media and entertainment; and others.