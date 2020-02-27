Metadata Management Solutions Market 2019-2024: Global Industry Analysis Size, Trends and Application, Leading Key-Players & Technological Innovations in Software

“Metadata Management Solutions Market” Report Provide Top Manufacturers Sales, Revenue and Price of Metadata Management Solutions, in 2017 and 2018 Followed by Regional and Country Wise Analysis of Sales, Revenue and Market Share.

Metadata management is about an organization’s management of its data and information assets. Metadata describes the various facets of an information asset that can improve its usability throughout its life cycle. Enterprise metadata management (EMM) encompasses the roles, responsibilities, processes, organization and technology necessary to ensure that the metadata across the enterprise adds value to that enterprise’s data. EMM is different to metadata management, which only operates at the level of a single program, project or initiative; EMM works across all. The market for metadata management solutions comprises vendors that include one or many metadata management capabilities such as • Metadata repositories • Business glossary • Data lineage • Impact analysis • Rules management • Semantic • Metadata ingestion and translation.

According to this study, over the next five years the Metadata Management Solutions market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Metadata Management Solutions business, shared in Chapter 3.

One of the key pieces of information provided in the Global Metadata Management Solutions Report includes the competitive landscape. The Report provides the latest information of all the Top Players and Major Competition in the Metadata Management Solutions Market. The top players in the market have their detailed company profile included in the report along with their latest developments and new products launched. The Global Metadata Management Solutions Report further covers the top news about the players such as their acquisitions and mergers, the most recent business performance and some quotes about the market direction from the top heads of the major companies.

Global Metadata Management Solutions Market: key manufacturers

SAP

Collibra

Informatica

Alation

IBM

Alex Solutions

Smartlogic

ASG

Data Advantage Group

Erwin

Datum

Adaptive International

Infogix

Oracle

Global IDs

Cambridge Semantics

Simplity

Global Metadata Management Solutions Market: Segmentation by product type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Global Metadata Management Solutions Market: Segmentation by application:

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Moreover, the Global Metadata Management Solutions Market includes accurate projections of the Metadata Management Solutions market in terms of growth for size and revenue for the forecast period of 2018 – 2024. The projections cover all key parameters such as the various market segments and sub-segments, as well as for the top companies in the Metadata Management Solutionss market.

Global Metadata Management Solutions Market – Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Metadata Management Solutions market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024. To understand the structure of Metadata Management Solutions market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Metadata Management Solutions players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Metadata Management Solutions with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Metadata Management Solutions submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

