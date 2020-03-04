Metabolomics Market 2014-2025| Research Study Offers Innovative Business Growth Outlook encountered huge growth

Global Metabolomics Market 2019-2025 Advance Research Report offered By Crystal Market Research (CMR), which Is The Most Detailed Study Report discusses this industry’s economy in-forms of overview/definition, application, classification, and forecasts pertaining volume and value, and future predictions. Additionally, it logically features the existing circumstance and outlooks with a financial and industrial aspect. The Metabolomics report consists of profiles of market players, product capacity, information, applications, sales and share gross profit are added for better understanding.

The global metabolomics market is expected to be around $2.5 billion by 2025. Increase in demand for personalized medicines, rapid development in pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, increase in prevalence of target diseases, and rising demand for toxicology technologies are major factors contributing to the market growth. However, high cost of associated instruments and tools, unwillingness to adopt advanced technology for data processing by traditional professionals and dearth of skilled workforce can impact the growth of the market.

LECO Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Human Metabolome Technologies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, Metabolon, Inc. and Bruker Corporation.

Drug Assessment

Nutrigenomics

Clinical toxicology

Biomarker Discovery

Others

