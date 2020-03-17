Mesquite Flour Market Set to Witness Steady Growth through (2018 – 2028 )

Market Outlook Mesquite flour is derived from the dried pods of mesquites. Mesquite is a tree that is mainly found in Mexico and the south-western U.S in the desert climate. Mesquite flour has a sweet earthy taste with hints of molasses, caramel and cinnamon. Mesquite flour is rich in proteins, dietary fibre and is low in fat. As mesquite flour is rich and fragrant, it can be used in baking and as a seasoning in food and beverages. It can also be used for the breading of fish and meat. Obtaining sufficient fibre in an individual’s diet have become important as the demand for a healthy lifestyle among consumers is on the rise. The usage of mesquite flour in restaurants has increased in the past two years, which has boosted the overall sales and production. The bakery industry is a prominent segment in the mesquite flower market in terms of the usage of mesquite flour, as even a small quantity of mesquite flour contains high nutritional value, good texture and exotic taste.

The Mesquite Flour market is Witnessing High Demand from the Bakery Industry:

Mesquite flour is delicious, due to which it can be used for a wide variety of cooking and baking. Mesquite flour is an excellent source of magnesium and calcium. It is also loaded with protein as compared to most of the conventional grain flours. Mesquite flour is not only nourishing for one’s everyday diet, but also a sustainable source of food. Mixes that combine mesquite with other gluten-free flours are available in the market. Increase in the urban population has increased the demand for various types of flours, which include mesquite flour, for the extensive applications it provides in bakery products. Mesquite flour delivers improved stability and shelf life in bakery products. Moreover, the growing awareness about high-protein flour is providing an impetus for flour millers to produce more nutritional and gluten-free flour, which is contributing to the growth of the mesquite flour market.

Global Mesquite Flour: Market Segmentation On the basis of nature, the global mesquite flour market has been segmented as –Organic, Conventional, On the basis of application, the global mesquite flour market has been segmented as –Smoothies, Beverages, Desserts, Snacks, Dietary Supplements, Bakery Products

On the basis of sales channel, the global mesquite flour market has been segmented as –Direct Sales, Indirect Sales, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Retail Stores

Global Mesquite Flour Market: Key Players Some of the key suppliers and producers operating in the global mesquite flour market are San Xavier Co-op Farm, MRM, The Mesquitery, Casa Del Mesquite, Zint, Desert Harvesters, Food Conspiracy Co-op., Native Seeds/SEARCH, Skeleton Creek, Z Natural Foods, Health Link, Terrasoul Superfoods, Sunfood Super Foods and Natava SuperFoods.

