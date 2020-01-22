Mercury Analyzer Market – Burgeoning Industrialization Surge Uptake for Growth

A mercury analyzer comprises of a critical test process that requires specific standard. It ascertains the achievement of accurate measurements for which all the analyzers must be calibrated. It aids in the detection of mercury in natural gas, liquid as well as solid samples, air, mercury spill emergency response, in workplace mercury monitoring and others. Mercury analyzer serves to be an extremely proficient method to continuously measure the consistency of mercury in dynamic systems such as the environment and industrial plants. As mercury has the ability to adsorb onto most surfaces, every application has its own particular sampling requirements.

The emergence of stringent environment protection regulations such as United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) included EPA Method 245.1 which states determination of mercury in water (drinking, industrial and domestic wastewater, brackish waters) by cold vapor atomic absorption spectrometry. This could help in potable water, resulting in a healthier marine environment. Over the course of the forecast period, the segment of cold vapor atomic absorption analyzers is slated to witness a substantial demand due to its wide acceptance across a number of industries, such as cement, mining, and food, for identifying the total mercury content in a given sample. This is a key factor propelling the growth of the global mercury analyzer market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the steep cost associated with mass spectrometry systems for mercury analysis coupled with the high export barriers for environmental technologies in emerging economies could somewhat hinder the growth of this market in the coming years.

The global mercury analyzer market currently features consolidation due to the presence of limited number of players that are concentrated in few countries. The prominent vendors are expected to adopt several organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Key players operating in the mercury analyzer market are Teledyne Leeman Labs, Tekran, Thermo Fisher, PerkinElmer, Milestone, Analytik Jena, Nippon Instruments, Hitachi High-Technologies, Mercury Instruments (Germany), and Lumex, among others.

