Menstrual Cups Market: Manufacturers and Industry Analysis 2019-2025

Menstrual Cups is type of feminine hygiene product which is usually made of medical grade silicone, shaped like a bell and is flexible. It is worn inside the vagina during menstruation to catch menstrual fluid (blood), and can be worn during the day and overnight. Full Menstrual Cups are removed from the vagina, emptied into the toilet or sink, washed and re-inserted (washing hands with soap before doing so is crucial).

Key Companies Analysis- Diva, Lunette, The Keeper, Femmycycle, Mooncup (UK), MeLuna, Anigan, Yuuki, IrisCup, Soft Cup, FemmeCup, SckoonCup , LadyCup, MiaLuna, Monzcare, LifeCup

At the end of the monthly period, the cup can be sterilized, usually by boiling in water. Unlike tampons and pads, the cup collects menstrual fluid rather than absorbing it. Manufacturers have different recommendations for when to replace the cups, but in general they can be reused for five years or so. Disposable Menstrual Cups are also available  these work in the same way as a regular Menstrual Cups except they are disposed of after every use or (for some brands) after every cycle.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview of Menstrual Cups

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Menstrual Cups

3 Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Menstrual Cups

4 Capacity, Production and Revenue Analysis of Menstrual Cups by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

5 Price, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin Analysis of Menstrual Cups by Regions, Types and Manufacturers

6 Consumption Volume, Consumption Value and Sale Price Analysis of Menstrual Cups by Regions, Types and Applications

7 Supply, Import, Export and Consumption Analysis of Menstrual Cups

8 Major Manufacturers Analysis of Menstrual Cups

9 Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Menstrual Cups

10 Industry Chain Analysis of Menstrual Cups

11 Development Trend of Analysis of Menstrual Cups

12 New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Menstrual Cups

13 Conclusion of the Global Menstrual Cups Industry 2019 Market Research Report

