Menopause Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2023| Global Industry Growth and Business opportunity

Menopause Treatment Market – Overview

Hot flashes, Formication, Migraine, and Psychological symptoms like fatigue, anxiety, irritability, mood swings, insomnia etc. have to be addressed properly, as, these can be life-changing experiences for some.

Meaning, these symptoms not only disturb mental health of the woman going through the menstrual transaction but also affect her family members to the core. Hence, evelop novel drugs especially the hormonal drugs. And Menopause Treatment Market remains ever increasing.

Menopause Treatment Market reach USD 3.3 billion by 2023, registering ~ 4.2 % of a CAGR during the assessment period (2017 -2023)

complications of drug treatment like osteoporosis, the high cost of treatment, & bleeding, etc. are anticipated to restrict the market growth. Conversely, increasing awareness towards women health, the proliferation of healthcare facilities and genecology centers, are expected to provide impetus to the market growth of menopause treatment.

Menopause Treatment Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for Menopause Treatment appears to be fiercely competitive with the several well-established and small players operating in the market. Innovation, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, partnership, technology launch and brand reinforcement remain the key trends of leading players. Top players are investing heavily in R&D and clinical trials to develop effective drugs.

Industry/Innovation/ Related News:

April 03, 2018 – US researchers presented their study wherein, they effectively proved that neurokinin 3 receptor antagonism can rapidly control the vasomotor symptoms of menopause. In a placebo-controlled trial, researchers explored the efficacy of MLE4901 (a neurokinin 3 receptor antagonist) on hot flashes in women from the age group 40 to 55 years with vasomotor symptoms, considered as the most bothersome disorder that affects 70% of postmenopausal women with sleep disturbance.

Menopause Treatment Market – Segmentations

Global Menopause Treatment Market is segmented into 4 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

By Hormonal Treatment : Comprising of – Estrogen, Progesterone & Combination of the two among other.

By Non-Hormonal Treatment : Anti-Depressants, Anti-Anxiety & Anti-Migraine among others.

By End Users : Hospitals & Clinics, Academia & Research.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

Menopause Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, North America accounts for the leading market for Menopause Treatments with the largest market share attributing to the high expenditure on the healthcare. The region is further expected to witnessing the increasing market growth registering a fabulous CAGR during the forecast period. Technological advancement in the burgeoning healthcare industry is reasoning to provide new effective drugs for treatments with greater outcomes and this is one of the key factors driving the regional market growth.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market for the Menopause Treatments globally, owing to the high per capita income and proliferation of well-developed healthcare facilities. The market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR in the next six years. The regional market growth is largely dependent upon the contributions from the prominent pharmaceutical industries of Germany and France. Among other European countries, UK market is estimated to be the fastest growing market over the review period.

While Asia Pacific is estimated to emerge as the fastest growing market in the global Menopause Treatment market. India & China among other APAC countries account for the leading markets for Menopause Treatment owing to the growing healthcare sector coupled with the large unmet needs. Also, the increasing market penetration of healthcare insurance in the APAC region is anticipated to propel the regional market growth in the next six years.

