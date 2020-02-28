Menopausal Hot Flashes Market to Expand at a Healthy 3.7% CAGR Between 2015 and 2023

According to the report by TMR, the global menopausal hot flashes market will be worth US$5.28 bn by the end of the forecast period. On the basis of therapy, the demand for non-hormonal therapies for menopausal hot flashes is increasing. On the basis of geography, North America is leading on account of the rising incidence of menopausal vasomotor symptoms. Asia Pacific is anticipated to one of the most lucrative regional markets on account of the rising awareness among the population regarding menopause-related health issues.

Browse Press Release @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/menopausal-hot-flashes.htm

Initiatives taken by Governments to Increase Awareness Level Driving Demand

According to a TMR analyst, “the increasing incidences of women suffering from hot flashes, night sweats on account of menopause is a key factor boosting the growth of this market.” Governments across the globe are taking several initiatives to create awareness among women regarding women’s health after menopause. There are several private healthcare institutes which are also focusing on creating awareness and providing effective care and treatment for menopausal hot flashes.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2856

Speedy Approval of New Drugs Boosting Growth of Market

A key factor boding well for the market is the speedy approval of several new drugs or therapeutics for menopausal hot flashes. This is also working well for market players as its is helping create new avenues of growth. The market is also benefitting from the rise in the number of working women and the growing importance of career for women, leading to a higher ability to spend on treatment and rise in demand for several hygiene products and treatment solutions for menopausal symptoms so as to be able to carry out their professional duties and responsibilities. As an increasing number of women worldwide are realizing that getting effective menopausal treatment boosts good health, self-confidence, self-esteem, and overall quality of life, the demand for these drugs will soar high.

Request for TOC @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/2856

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com