Menopausal Hot Flashes Market is Likely to be Worth US$5,284.1 mn by 2023

This report on the menopausal hot flashes market studies the current and future prospects of the treatment across the globe. Hot flashes are common symptoms experience by women in menopause transition. Hot flashes are defined as ephemeral, recurring periods of heat sensation and redness, often associated with sweat and are experienced by about 75% of women in the U.S and Europe at some point before or during the menopause period. These tend to decrease in severity and frequency over a few months to a few years, but sometimes persist into old age.

The menopausal hot flashes market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments and sub-segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global menopausal hot flashes drugs market with respect to the segments based on the type of therapy, and their geographic analysis. A detailed qualitative analysis of driving and restraining factors for the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global menopausal hot flashes market.

Based on therapy type, the menopausal hot flashes market has been segmented into two major categories: hormonal and non-hormonal treatment. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on usefulness, efficacy, revenue, and geographical coverage. The market size and forecast in terms of USD million for each segment has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year.

Geographically, the global menopausal drugs market has been categorized into four major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (Japan, Australia, India, China, Rest of Asia Pacific), and Rest of the World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries has been provided for the period from 2013 to 2023, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2015 to 2023, considering 2014 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players in the global menopausal hot flashes market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report include Allergan plc, Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Inc. and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

