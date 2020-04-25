Meningitis Treatment Market – In-depth Analytical Overview till 2026

Meningitis refer to the inflammation of the meninges of the brain. It can result from either infectious or non-infectious mode. Since it is a fatal disease and can cause severe brain damage in almost half of the infected patients if not treated and can cause persistent neurological defects in around 10-15% of the survivors, the treatment of the indication becomes inevitable. Globally, the disease has caused an estimated 700,000 cases and 70,000 deaths over the past 10 years. As per WHO, twenty-six African countries in sub-Saharan Africa are known as Meningitis belt and carry highest epidemic risk. These numbers highlight the huge market for meningitis treatment.

Meningitis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints : The driving factor for the meningitis treatment market is growing government and foundation initiative For instance, GAVI's initiative to save children's lives and protect people's health through the widespread use of vaccines and growing advances in genetics, immunology and vaccines technology can be attributed to enhancement in the meningitis market. The meningitis market growth can be also be attributed to factors such as rising cases of cross-country travel and increasing incidence of road accidents. According to the upcoming data of clinical trials, a lot has been happening in the vaccines R&D domain as well. However, cost along with re-imbursement scenario in some of the countries is restraining the growth of global meningitis market. Stringent regulatory policies along with the orthodox religious beliefs in some of the countries across the major markets are also posing significant challenges for global meningitis market growth.

Meningitis Treatment Market: Segmentation :

Meningitis treatmentmarket is classified on the basis of causative micro-organism type, Treatment type, Type of settings and geography. Based on causative micro-organism, the global meningitis treatment marketcan be segmented as follows: Bacterial, Viral, Fungal Based on treatment Type, the global meningitis treatment marketcan be segmented as follows: Antibiotic Therapy, Adjunctive Therapy Based on vaccine type, the global meningitis treatment marketcan be segmented as follows: Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Meningococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (MPSV4), Combination Vaccine

Meningitis Treatment Market: Overview :

The global market overview for meningitis vaccine looks promising considering advances in the diagnostic as well as the technological platforms. The focus on vaccination is increasing specially among the developing economies due to increasing awareness of the public and rising income to spend on the healthcare. There is optimistic shift towards the reimbursement scenario across both developing and developed countries.