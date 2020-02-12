Men Personal Care Products Market Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type by L’Oreal, Johnson & Johnson & more

This study presents the Men Personal Care Products sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

L’Oreal S.A. (France)

Johnson & Johnson (U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Japan)

Procter and Gamble Co (P&G), (U.S.)

Unilever (UK)

The Estee Lauder Companies, Inc. (U.S.)

Shiseido (Japan)

Avon Products, Inc. (U.S.)

Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.)

Beiersdorf Akteingesellschaft (Germany)

Market Segment by Product Type

Hair Care

Oral Care

Skin Care

Personal Cleanliness

Shaving

Others

Market Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Men Personal Care Products status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Men Personal Care Products manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Men Personal Care Products are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Men Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)

1.3.2 Hair Care

1.3.3 Oral Care

1.3.4 Skin Care

1.3.5 Personal Cleanliness

1.3.6 Shaving

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Men Personal Care Products Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.4.2 Online Sales

1.4.3 Offline Sales

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Men Personal Care Products Market Size

2.1.1 Global Men Personal Care Products Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Men Personal Care Products Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Men Personal Care Products Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Men Personal Care Products Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Men Personal Care Products Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Men Personal Care Products Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Men Personal Care Products Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Men Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Men Personal Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Men Personal Care Products Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Men Personal Care Products Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Men Personal Care Products Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Men Personal Care Products Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Men Personal Care Products Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Men Personal Care Products Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Hair Care Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Oral Care Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.3 Skin Care Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.4 Personal Cleanliness Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.5 Shaving Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.1.6 Others Sales and Revenue (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Men Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Men Personal Care Products Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Men Personal Care Products Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Men Personal Care Products Sales by Application

