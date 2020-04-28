MEMS Oscillator Market : Industry challenges and potential threats 2017 – 2025

Global MEMS Oscillator Market: Overview

First produced in the mid 1960’s, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) based devices are a remarkable innovation that has gained quite some popularity from the outset. New generation MEMS oscillators address both the challenges of offering wider temperature range solutions with slimmer stabilities while maintaining the cost and reducing the factor-form of devices. Today, as the MEMS technology has advanced to a telling degree, temperature stabilized MEMS oscillators can now be offered in extremely small form factors. Accurate clock oscillators are considered to be a direct product of the crucial evolution in the making of miniature MEMS resonator structures.

Global MEMS Oscillator Market: Key Trends

Boasting of their immanent benefits including low power consumption, high reliability, and small size, MEMS oscillators are predicted to invite a significant demand with the need for improved functionality, enhanced performance, and electronic device miniaturization. Likewise, the aggressive advancement of mobile infrastructure, the IoT, and electronic wearables could fortify the demand in the global MEMS oscillator market on account of the product’s usage as a select timing component. Nevertheless, other applications such as automotive, telecommunications, storage, server, and networking are anticipated to decently contribute toward the growth of the market.

The world MEMS oscillator market could attract more demand from general circuitries such as temperature-compensated MEMS oscillator (TCMO) entailing an elevated penetration in applications such as mobile devices, the IoT, and wearables that demand longer battery life and higher accuracy. Besides this, TCMO is importantly utilized in the telecom and networking sector to resolve intricate timing issues and leverage its superior dynamic performance in testing environmental conditions. However, simple packaged MEMS oscillator (SPMO) could secure a vast share in the market.

Packaging segments such as chip-scale package and surface-mount device package are expected to be the other mediums of growth for the global MEMS oscillator market.

Global MEMS Oscillator Market: Market Potential

SiTime Corporation, a giant in MEMS-based timing solutions industry, has unveiled two forms of AEC-Q100-qualified MEMS oscillators, viz. SiT2024/25 and SiT8924/25, which are designed to deliver the highest-quality robustness and performance. These could be applicable for automotive applications that are ASIL (automotive safety integrity level) compliant, such as electronic control units (ECUs), powertrain, in-vehicle Ethernet, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The SiT8924/25 oscillators are deemed to be perfect for camera modules and other small form factor (SFF) systems, whereas SiT2024/25 oscillators are able to be optimized for electronic steering, active suspension control, transmission control, engine control, and other under-the-hood systems. The new automotive MEMS oscillators offer the preferred stability between -55°C and +125°C for in-vehicle communications and 30 times more robustness than quartz oscillators.

Global MEMS Oscillator Market: Regional Outlook

The Americas is prophesied to set the tone for the international MEMS oscillator market while riding on key applications such as telecommunications, storage, server, networking, mobile devices, the IoT, and wearables. While the Americas could hold a larger share in the market, Asia Pacific is prognosticated to top the demand for MEMS oscillator with the aggravating development of mobile infrastructure and persistent LTE activity in countries such as China. Other segments that could be included in the Asia Pacific market are South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

Global MEMS Oscillator Market: Competitive Landscape

One of the biggest challenges that players in the world MEMS oscillator market are envisaged to encounter is managing cost trade-offs and performance while maintaining reliability and quality. However, strategies such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and new product launches could be adopted to tackle the challenges and efficiently manage the demands of consumers. Some of the leading companies in the market are Daishinku Corp., Abracon Holdings, LLC, Vectron International, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., and SiTime Corporation.

