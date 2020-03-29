MEMS Accelerometers Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global MEMS Accelerometers market to provide accurate information about the MEMS Accelerometers market Inspection Sales Segment. The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry by providing meaningful insights. The Report also presents error-free and structured information to all the executives and leaders regarding the upcoming market movement. All these are available for major key players such as STM, Bosch, InvenSense, NXP (Freescale), Murata (VTI), ADI, ROHM (Kionix), Mcube, Memsic, MiraMEMS and QST

MEMS accelerometers is widely used in automotive, mobile phones and tablet computers consumer electronics, industrial, medical, military and other fields. Downstream market demand growth is stable, and consumer electronics will be fast in the future due to development of wearable devices.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, since more and more competition intensifies and technological development.

According to this study, over the next five years the MEMS Accelerometers market will register a -2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1160 million by 2024, from US$ 1340 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in MEMS Accelerometers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of MEMS Accelerometers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the MEMS Accelerometers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

1-axis MEMS Accelerometer

2-axis MEMS Accelerometer

3-axis MEMS Accelerometer

6-axis: 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer

9-axis: 3-axis gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer and 3-axis compass

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Others

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global MEMS Accelerometers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of MEMS Accelerometers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global MEMS Accelerometers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years002E

To analyze the MEMS Accelerometers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of MEMS Accelerometers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

