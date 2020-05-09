Membrane Separation Technology Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2025 | Asahi Kasei Axeon Water Technologies SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions GEA

Membrane separation technology is defined as a process, which is used to purify and separate components from the mixture.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand of clean water and water treatment and stringent government regulations. In addition, increasing awareness of water scarcity and growing requirement of selective separation method are also estimated to drive the growth of the market.

In 2018, the global Membrane Separation Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Membrane Separation Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Membrane Separation Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Asahi Kasei

Axeon Water Technologies

SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions

GEA

Hyflux

Inge

Koch Membrane Systems

Lanxess

Markel

Membranium

Merck Millipore

Microdyn-Nadir

Veolia

Nitto Denko

Pall

Parker Hannifin

Pentair

3M

DowDuPont

Toray

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reverse osmosis

Ultra-filtration

Nano filtration

Micro filtration

Market segment by Application, split into

Water and waste water treatment

Food and beverages

Medical and pharmaceuticals

Industry processing

Industrial gas processing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Membrane Separation Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Membrane Separation Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Membrane Separation Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.