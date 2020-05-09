Membrane Separation Technology Market Volume Analysis, size, share and Key Trends 2019-2025 | Asahi Kasei Axeon Water Technologies SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions GEA

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Membrane Separation Technology Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
Membrane separation technology is defined as a process, which is used to purify and separate components from the mixture.
The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand of clean water and water treatment and stringent government regulations. In addition, increasing awareness of water scarcity and growing requirement of selective separation method are also estimated to drive the growth of the market.
In 2018, the global Membrane Separation Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 12% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Membrane Separation Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Membrane Separation Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Asahi Kasei
Axeon Water Technologies
SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions
GEA
Hyflux
Inge
Koch Membrane Systems
Lanxess
Markel
Membranium
Merck Millipore
Microdyn-Nadir
Veolia
Nitto Denko
Pall
Parker Hannifin
Pentair
3M
DowDuPont
Toray
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reverse osmosis
Ultra-filtration
Nano filtration
Micro filtration
Market segment by Application, split into
Water and waste water treatment
Food and beverages
Medical and pharmaceuticals
Industry processing
Industrial gas processing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Membrane Separation Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Membrane Separation Technology development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Membrane Separation Technology are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
