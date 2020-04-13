Membrane Air Dryers Market: Industry Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Emerging Trends, Drivers, Global Opportunities, Limitations, Policies and Outlook to 2025

Global Membrane Air Dryers Market to reach USD 875.3 million by 2025.

Global Membrane Air Dryers Market valued approximately USD 539.7 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.52% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Increasing demand for clean and dry air food industries, medical industries, air compressors and other manufacturing firms are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Membrane Air Dryers Market. A Membrane Air Dryer uses a dehumidification technology to remove various contaminants from air like water vapors and others. It reduces dew point and humidity at the same time. Membrane Air Dryers does not require electricity to operate thus have lower operating cost. It can be used continuously throughout the day and for many years. Others advantages of Membrane Air Dryers are, it is light-weight, compact, no vibration and no heating effect.

The regional analysis of Global Membrane Air Dryers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Porous

Non-Porous

By Application:

Food & Beverage

Medical

Industrial

Electronics/Semiconductor

Telecommunication

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Atlas Copco Corp, Compressed Air Parts Company, Donaldson Company, Inc., Gardner Denver, Inc. Graco Inc. Hankison, Industrial Air Power, Ingersoll-Rand, Mikropor, Parker Hannifin Manufacturing Limited, Pentair and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Membrane Air Dryers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors