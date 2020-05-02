Melt Pump Market Growth and Development Outlook to 2024 – PSG, Oerlikon, Nordson, WITTE, PSI, Kobelco, Coperion, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Pnh Melt Pump and Others

Melt pump is a component of the extrusion equipment. The main function of the melt pump is to keep the flow and pressure of the melt flow to the die at a continuous and constant level, which means to precisely control output to the die. Melt pumps consist of two gears, usually driven by a single motor. The extruder fills the gears from the suction side, and the rotating gears discharge the polymer on the other side. By precisely controlling the output of melt it eliminates many of the variables that impact extruder throughput stability.

The major regions to consumption melt pump products are China, United States and Europe, which accounted for more than 60 % of global total. Among of these regions, China is the largest output regions and is also the largest consumer region.

In terms of melt pump industry players, the largest producer is PSG, accounting for 9.92 percent market share in value in 2016?followed by Oerlikon, Nordson and WITTE. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

According to this study, over the next five years the Melt Pump market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 490 million by 2024, from US$ 390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Melt Pump business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Melt Pump Market Players

PSG

Oerlikon

Nordson

WITTE

PSI

Kobelco

Coperion

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Pnh Melt Pump

Zenith Pumps

GMA

Batte

Haike Melt Pump

JCTIMES

Anji Chemical

Lantai Machinery

Deao Machinery

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Melt Pump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Melt Pump market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Melt Pump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Melt Pump with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Melt Pump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Melt Pump value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

0 – 50 (cc/rev)

50 – 200 (cc/rev)

200 – 500 (cc/rev)

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Chemical Industry

Food & Beverage Industry

Textile Industry

Others

Global Melt Pump Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

