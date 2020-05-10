Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2028

According to a latest market research by fast-growing market research and consulting firm, the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market is poised to grow at over 7% CAGR and surpass US$ 853.5 million in revenues by 2022. Fact.MR’s report forecasts that North America and Europe will remain the most lucrative markets for melanoma cancer diagnostics market globally. Key takeaways from Fact.MR’s report are,

The U.S. melanoma cancer diagnostics market will grow at over 7% CAGR and reach US$ 409.2 Mn by 2022. By test type, BRAF mutation segment will continue to be the leading segment.

Germany is one of the largest markets for melanoma cancer diagnostics in Europe. Fact.MR projects the Germany melanoma cancer diagnostics market to grow at 7.4% CAGR through 2022. Hospital associated labs are the largest end-users of melanoma cancer diagnostics in Germany. The market in United Kingdom will grow at a higher rate than Germany, but it will be continue to be smaller in market size.

The market will be positive influenced by increasing R&D on cancer diagnosis and management. Increasing prevalence of melanoma and effective immunotherapies are expected to drive growth of the market globally.

Although the outlook on the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market is positive, limited funds in emerging countries, combined with challenges surrounding regulatory issues can stymie growth during the forecast period.

By test type, BRAF mutation segment will account for a significant share of global revenues. This test type will continue to be used widely in major markets of North America and Europe. The CTC segment, on the other hand, is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than BRAF segment. Immunohistochemistry, another test type, is projected to grow at over 6% CAGR in the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market.

The key end-use segments of the global melanoma cancer diagnostics market have been identified as hospital associated labs, cancer research institutes, and independent diagnostic laboratories. Among these, the hospital associated labs end-use segment is the most prominent globally. According to Fact.MR’s research, hospital associated labs will remain the largest end-users for melanoma cancer diagnostics market during the forecast period.

Demand is also expected to remain steady from independent diagnostic laboratories segment. In North America, demand from this segment is expected to surpass US$ 100 million by 2022. The trend will also remain strong in Europe, with this segment growing at nearly 8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Leading companies profiled in the report include Cancer Genetics, Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc. Abbott Laboratories, Foundation Medicine, Inc., and Pathway Genomics Corporation

To deliver a seamless understanding of the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market, the report is divided into 18 sophisticated chapters whose snapshots are provided below.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the chapter of the executive summary which delivers brief yet affluent information of the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market. The chapter includes discussion on the market overview, market analysis and market recommendations regarding the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market derived based on Fact.MR’s proprietary wheel of fortune.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

In the market introduction chapter, the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market is introduced along with the

market segmentation in the form of market taxonomy. The chapter also introduces the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics in the market definition section.

Chapter 3 – Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Background

In this chapter, macroeconomic factors, market dynamics, a complete value chain and pricing

analysis with regard to Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market is elaborately discussed. Discussion on the

market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities and their impact on the market forecast is also

covered in this chapter.

Chapter 4 – Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

This chapter provides the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market size in terms of market volume and value

during the forecast period. Market analysis based on absolute $ opportunity and y-o-y growth of the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market is also covered in this chapter.

Chapter 5 – Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026,

By System Type Based on system types in the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market, the chapter elaborates market size of individual systems and analysis by system types and summary of this section is covered in the chapter.

Chapter 6 – Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Application

Based on applications, Market size of individual applications, their market attractiveness analysis and summary are also covered.

Chapter 7 – Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By End User

This chapter elaborates the segmentation of the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market based on end users

including independent end users, Market attractive analysis by end users is also discussed to fathom relative lucrativeness of different end users of the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market.

Chapter 8 – Global Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Region

With the geographical perspective, the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market is analyzed on a total of seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa, China and Japan. Historical data and prevailing trends in the Melanoma Cancer Diagnostics market and their influence on the global market performance is discussed in this chapter.

And Continue….