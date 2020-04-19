Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone Receptor (Melanocortin Receptor 1 or MSHR or MC1R)-Pipeline Review,2019

According to the recently published report ‘Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone Receptor- Pipeline Review, H2 2018’; Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone Receptor (Melanocortin Receptor 1 or MSHR or MC1R) pipeline Target constitutes close to 10 molecules.

Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone Receptor (Melanocortin Receptor 1 or MSHR or MC1R) – Melanocyte-stimulating hormone receptor (MSHR) also known as melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R), is a G protein-coupled receptor that binds to a peptide hormones known as the melanocortins, which include adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). When activated by alpha-MSH, MC1R initiates a complex signaling cascade that leads to the production of the brown or black pigment eumelanin. The receptor also antagonize by agouti signaling peptide which reverts the cell back to producing the yellow or red phaeomelanin.

The report ‘Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone Receptor- Pipeline Review, H2 2018’ outlays comprehensive information on the Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone Receptor (Melanocortin Receptor 1 or MSHR or MC1R) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type; that are being developed by Companies / Universities.

It also reviews key players involved in Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone Receptor (Melanocortin Receptor 1 or MSHR or MC1R) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects. Currently, The molecules developed by companies in Pre-Registration, Phase II, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 1, 1, 2 and 6 respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Dermatology, Central Nervous System, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Ophthalmology, Genetic Disorders, Genito Urinary System And Sex Hormones and Oncology which include indications Vitiligo, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Gouty Arthritis (Gout), Infantile Spasm (West Syndrome), Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Keratoconjunctivitis Sicca (Dry Eye), Kidney Disease, Metastatic Melanoma, Multiple Sclerosis, Ocular Inflammation, Peritonitis, Porphyria (Erythropoietic Protoporphyri), Psoriatic Arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis and Uveitis.

Note: Certain content / sections in the pipeline guide may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Companies Mentioned:

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd

MallInckrodt Plc

Palatin Technologies Inc

SolaranRx Inc

SynAct Pharma AB

