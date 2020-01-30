Medium Density Fiberboard Market Research Report Explores the industry trends for the Forecast Period | 2017 – 2025

Fiberboard is an engineered wood material made by breaking down the hardwood or by soft wood fibers combined by wax and resin binder and formed into panels by applying high pressure and temperature. MDF is a fiber board with density ranging from 600 kg/m³ to 800 kg/m³. MDF is denser than plywood. It is made up of separated fibers; however, it can be used for applications similar to plywood. MDF is light weight and offers an excellent strength-to-weight ratio. Thus, it is a preferred choice of material for applications such as furniture, building materials, and interior decoration. MDF can also provide properties such as high temperature resistance, fire resistance, and moisture resistance.

Increase in demand for Medium Density Fiberboard in furniture and extensive use of these boards in building materials are factors driving the MDF market. This is prompting companies to increase production of these boards. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for MDF in the near future.

The global MDF market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better ways to manufacture these fiberboards. Development of new manufacturing processes of MDF and applications is estimated to propel the market. However, the threat of substitution from high density fiberboards is projected to hamper the market.

Based on type, the MDF market can be divided into standard, fire resistant, and moisture resistant. The standard segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace owing to the increase in demand in emerging economies such as India and China.

In terms of application, the MDF market can be divided into furniture, building materials, interior decoration, and others. The furniture segment is estimated to expand at a considerable pace due to the rise in demand for these fiberboards in furniture applications across the globe.

Based on geography, the MDF market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to constitute key share of the market during the forecast period. The MDF market in Asia Pacific is also likely to expand a considerable pace owing to the increase in demand for these fiberboards in furniture & building materials applications in the region. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the MDF market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for these in the interior decoration application in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global MDF market include FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG, Kronospan Limited, and YongLin Group Joint Stock Co.,Ltd.