Medicinal Mushroom Market: By Product Type, Form, End Users, Regional Insights, Industry Trends, Size, Opportunities, Competition Landscape, Drivers, Key Players and Forecast to 20125

Industry Outlook

Medicinal Mushrooms are comparable to herbal medicines available. Medicinal Mushroom is those fungi that possess the properties of metabolites having medical significance or are induced with certain material to develop the metabolites properties by the use of biotechnology. Medicinal Mushroom consists of medical compounds like; anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics, cholesterol inhibitors, immune suppressants, psychotropic drugs, etc. Use of Medicinal Mushroom is growing owing to increasing knowledge of the population about its medical properties, increasing distribution through retail stores, increasing functional food trends, etc. Therefore, the Medicinal Mushroom Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Medicinal Mushroom Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.

Market Segmentation

The global Medicinal Mushroom Market is based on segment, by Product Type the market is segmented into Lion’s Mane Mushrooms, Chaga Mushroom, Reishi Mushroom and Other Product Types, by Product Form the market is segmented into Slice, Whole, Extract and Powder, and by End User the market is segmented into Industrial, Household and Commercial.

Medicinal Mushroom Market, By Product Type

Lion’s Mane Mushrooms

Chaga Mushroom

Reishi Mushroom

Other Product Types

Medicinal Mushroom Market, By Product Form

Slice

Whole

Extract

Powder

Medicinal Mushroom Market, By End User

Industrial

Household

Commercial

Regional Insights

On a global front, the Medicinal Mushroom Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).

Medicinal Mushroom Market,

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are SSD Mushrooms, M/S.MAHAGRO INDIA, Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises, Mushroom Table, Far West Fungi, Nikkei Marketing Limited, Concord Farms, Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd., Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn, Banken Champignons B.V., DXN and Chaga Mountain, Inc.. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

SSD Mushrooms

M/S.MAHAGRO INDIA

Asia Pacific Farm Enterprises

Mushroom Table

Far West Fungi

Nikkei Marketing Limited

Concord Farms

Hokkaido Reishi Co. Ltd

Swadeshi Mushroom Spawn

Banken Champignons B.V.

DXN

Chaga Mountain, Inc.

Some of the key questions answered by the report are:

What was the market size in 2014 and forecast from 2015 to 2025?

What will be the industry market growth from 2015 to 2025?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and industry trends and their impact on the market forecast?

What are the major segments leading the market growth and why?

Which are the leading players in the market and what are the major strategies adopted by them to sustain the market competition