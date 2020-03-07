Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market Anticipated to Grow at a Significant Pace by 2028

Vision inspection systems are the new update to the industry of automation and its demand is propelled with the necessity of carrying out error free operation of medication pouch dispensing machine. The revelations are made in a new research report by Future Market Insights, titled ‘Medication Pouch Inspection Systems Market Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028’. The future of these pouch inspection systems is predicted to be highly lucrative with the ease in the process it provides, which is carried out at a high speed and also with a high rate of accuracy.

Increasing Demand for Accuracy in Medication Dispensing to Boost Sales

Most of the medication pouch inspection systems are capable of performing inspection with around 98% accuracy, which means that only around 2 out of 100 pouches are needed to be inspected by pharmacists. In addition to reducing the probability of error in medication dispensing, medication pouch inspection systems accelerate the productivity at pharmacies, eventually cutting down on the requirement of additional workforce. With growing demand due to such attributes, the market is likely to reach a value of over US$ 55 Mn by the end of 2028ion pouch inspection systems market is estimated to observe a healthy CAGR of 7.6%.

Technological Innovation Remains on Market Players’ Agenda; Integration of Inspection Systems with Dispensing Machines

Consistent advancements in the industry have been introducing innovative machines to the marketplace. TCGRx has come up with a new machine that inspects medication pouches at 12 parameters, including surface of tablet, length, width, distance to center, length, width, contour, roundness, standard color deviation, sequence, and more. A number of leading companies are working on the integration of inspection systems with dispensing machines in order to reduce additional costs of individual units. Companies such as Rowa, RxSafe LLC have brought in their own integrated versions of the machines. The medication pouch inspection system provided by JVM Co., Ltd. are integrated with medication registering systems which store data about medication pouches that have been inspected by the machine.

Strategic collaborations and partnerships with pharmacy automation companies are among the top strategies adopted by leading players competing in the global medication pouch inspection systems market.

