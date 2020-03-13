Medication Management Market – New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Report

The global medication management market is growing at a significant rate, due to growing demand for advanced healthcare information system, and growing investments by HIT players. In addition, the growing need for remote patient monitoring services, increasing demand of mHealth technologies, and increasing support from government organizations are also driving the growth of the global medication management market.

Medications are involved in the treatment of medical conditions and impact every aspect of the patient’s life. Medication errors are the second most common type of medical events reported in healthcare facilities. Among the various medication errors, medicine omission or overdose occurs most frequently. The reduction of all medication errors would significantly improve the patient safety and quality use of medicines.

Medication management systems enable the accomplishment of prescribing, supply and administration of medicines electronically. These systems regulate the functions of entire hospital medication procedures, including medicine prescribing by doctors, dispensing of medication by pharmacists, and administration of medicines by nurses. In addition, these systems reduce medication errors through improved prescription legibility, and appropriate dosage calculations.

Some of the key companies operating in the global medication management market include Cerner Corporation, General Electric Company, McKesson Corporation, QUALCOMM Incorporated, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Siemens AG, and Epic Systems Corporation.

GLOBAL MEDICATION MANAGEMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Software Type

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE)

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Medication Administrative Software

Inventory Management

Automated Dispensing System (ADS)

Others

By Service

Medication Analytics

Point-of-Care (PoC) Verification

Adverse Drug Effects (ADE) Surveillance

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Pharmacy

Others

By Mode of Delivery

Web-Based

On-Premises

Cloud-based

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of the World (RoW)

