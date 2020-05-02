Medical Writing Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2024

Medical writing is a field that involves the creation of documents for scientific purposes. The demand for medical writing is growing steadily mainly in pharmaceutical and healthcare communication industries. Increase in expiration of patents, and rise in research and regulatory services are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global medical writing market.

Based on type, the medical writing market has been categorized into regulatory- and research-related writing, disease- and drug-related writing, and publication. Regulatory- and research-related medical writing involves preparing high quality documents for the purpose of investigator brochures (IBs), clinical study protocols, clinical study reports (CSRs), and common technical documents (CTDs), which are usually required by regulatory agencies. It also involves the preparation of documents for product approval or regulatory framework. Disease- and drug-related medical writing includes promotional materials on web or in print form. Publication articles include writing of research or review papers and articles that are required for scientific sites and journals.

Medical writing is used in various domains, such as clinical data management, pharmacovigilance, biostatistics, and project managements. Some of the common responsibilities of medical writers are to develop clinical trial related information; create monographs; write regulatory framework, medical articles, and case reports; and extract statistical documents. Medical writing is quite often being outsourced to many regions of the world such as Africa, Middle East, and Asia. This creates ample opportunities for medical writers in these regions. India is preferred by outsourcing countries due to cost effectiveness and international standard infrastructure. India is also leading due to its skilled manpower in clinical research and related fields.

Increasing number of patents expiring is a key factor driving the growth in the medical writing industry. It has been observed that with various patents expiring, the need for the medical writers has increased for the preparation of drafts of new patents. With inclusion of more diverse products in the industry, the need for medical writing increases, which is another force driving the global medical writing market.

Key players operating in the medical writing industry are PAREXEL International Corporation, Triology Writing & Consultancy GmBH, Freyr Solutions, and CACTUS Communications.

