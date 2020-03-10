Medical Vacuum System Market Reaching at US$ 1.6 Billion to 2024 – Dominated by Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Gardner Denver Holdings (US), Busch Holding GmbH (Germany), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Emerging Trends, medical vacuum systems market forecast segmentation, top technologies by vacuum systems, portable vacuum systems, accessories. Report studies medical vacuum systems market based on product type, technology, application, end user & region.

The medical vacuum systems market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers; diagnostic laboratories; pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers; and research laboratories and academic institutes. The global medical vacuum systems market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3%.

The standalone medical vacuum systems segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market mainly due to the huge end-user base for compact/standalone products, high adoption of these systems among dental clinics and research labs, and their advantages in the aforementioned settings.

In the study of medical vacuum systems the hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the current trend of device miniaturization, the rising number of target procedures performed globally, procedural efficiency of vacuum systems in this healthcare setting, and their durability.

Premium Insights

1 Medical Vacuum System: Market Overview

2 Medical Vacuum Systems Market, By Product Type, 2018 vs 2024 (USD Million)

3 Medical Vacuum Systems Market, By Technology, 2018 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4 Medical Vacuum Systems Market, By Application, 2018 vs 2024 (USD Million)

5 Medical Vacuum Systems Market, By End User, 2018 vs 2024 (USD Million)

6 Medical Vacuum Systems Market: Geographical Snapshot

The basis of technology, medical vacuum systems market is segmented into dry claw pump technology, dry rotary vane technology, oil-sealed rotary vane technology, oil-sealed liquid ring technology, and water-sealed liquid ring technology.

Asia Pacific medical vacuum market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases (coupled with the rising number of surgical procedures); improvements in healthcare systems; rising medical tourism; increasing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructures; and the increasing number of hospitals, research centers, medical laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in several APAC countries.

The major players operating in the global medical vacuum systems market are Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Gardner Denver Holdings (US), Busch Holding GmbH (Germany), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), ConvaTec (UK), INTEGRA Holdings (US), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (US), Medela AG (Switzerland), Air Techniques (US), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Precision Medical, Inc. (US), Medicop (Slovenia), and Ohio Medical Corporation (US).

The medical vacuum systems market is segmented into pharma-biotech manufacturing, therapeutic applications, diagnostic applications, and research applications. The therapeutic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the medical vacuum systems market in 2018 due to the rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, increasing use of NPWT for diabetic ulcer management, and the increasing number of target medical procedures across major markets.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type : Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 21%

By Designation: C-level – 14%, Director-level – 10%, and Others – 76%

By Region : Europe – 35%, North America – 32%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 8%

Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market ranking the analysis of the top players, and their company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the medical vacuum systems market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.