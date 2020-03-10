Medical Tubing Market- Must-have information for industry players to sustain and enhance their footprint

The global medical tubing packaging market has witnessed tremendous growth in the past, owing to greater demand for minimally invasive surgical techniques, globally. The medical tubing packaging market stood at US$ 4,119.2 Mn in 2017, and is forecast to register a CAGR of 6.4% during 2018 – 2026. The medical tubing packaging market is estimated to be valued at US$ 7,208.8 Mn, by the end of the forecast period.

Medical tubing packaging is a category of healthcare packaging which refers to tubing that meets certain medical standards, and can be used for a variety of medical and pharmaceutical applications. The manufacturing process for medical tubing packaging must comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP). Performance of medical tubing packaging depends largely on the type of material being used, which in turn depends on the application. For instance, silicone tubing is considered as one of the finest and most efficient, due to the high resistance of Silicone to extreme temperature changes. However, silicone tubing is not recommended for implantable/in-body applications or in treatments which require continuous steaming.

Plastic medical tubing packaging is expected to retain its leading position in the market. This is attributed to several factors such as the growing prevalence of single-use medical tubing applications, which include medical devices such as catheters made from plastics such as PVC. The use of disposable medical components helps surgical centers and clinics avoid the risk of spreading infection, thereby saving significantly on costs. Plastic metal tubing packaging also offers metal-like strength and efficiency in certain areas.

One of the key areas where plastic medical tubing packaging can fall short in terms of performance as compared to metal medical tubing packaging is – accuracy. In many surgical processes, accuracy of tubing shape is crucial and may even lead to fatal result if inaccurate. Plastic material although is cost-effective, cannot be cut as accurately as metals. Several plastic materials have been considered in the study, wherein, PVC, PA, PP, and TPE have been found to be in the leading position. This is attributed to their unique combination of performance and cost. Also, plastics such as PEEK are expected to witness rise in market share due to their usefulness in niche medical applications. PEEK is also widely regarded as a good replacement for stainless steel medical tubing packaging.

Silicone medical tubing packaging is expected to register significant growth in the next eight years, which can be attributed to the high level of biocompatibility. Silicone is resistant to chemicals and has a varying range of surface hardness. However, one of the key restraints for growth of the global Silicone medical tubing packaging market is – cost. Silicone being expensive, is used only for medical applications where high performance characteristics are desired, such as urinary catheterization.

Drivers and Restraints

The global medical tubing packaging market is likely to benefit from an increased aged population leading to high prevalence of urinary incontinence. It is forecast that around 20% of the global population would be above the age of 60 years, by the year 2050. Urinary disorders such as urinary incontinence, urinary retention etc., particularly post-prostate gland surgery, are prevalent in the global elderly population. The growing demand for medical devices requiring minimally invasive surgical techniques is also likely to play a pivotal role in growth of the global medical tubing packaging market. Challenges associated with medical tubing packaging are expected to be a hindrance to market growth. The global medical tubing packaging market might experience sluggish growth due to high preference for manual labor in medical tubing packaging assembly. There are special requirements associated with the adoption of automated machinery for medical tubing packaging assembly, wherein, changes in wind radius of tubes from one end of the reel to another must be accounted for.

Competitive Landscape

Key players which have been profiled in the report include – Nordson Corporation, Raumedic AG, Duke Extrusion, MicroLumen, Inc., Freudenberg Medical, FBK Medical Tubing, Inc. W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc., AlkorDraka Group, Kent Elastomer Products, Inc., Sunlite Plastics, Inc., Polyzen, Inc., and Optinova Group. Apart from these, key medical tubing packaging material suppliers such as PolyOne Corp., Wacker Chemie AG, and Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. have also been profiled in the global medical tubing packaging report.