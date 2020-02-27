Medical Trolleys Market Is Projected to Grow at a Substantial Rate by 2026

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Medical Trolleys Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2013 to 2017 and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Medical trolleys are developed to improve the efficiency of support teams in hospitals or ambulatory surgical centers. Nowadays, a majority of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers are demanding medical trolleys to improve their medical services. Medical trolleys have a simple structure – a polished tray placed at the top and the wheels placed at the bottom. The wheels of the medical trolleys enable mobility within the hospital or any other medical facility.

The height of a medical trolley can be adjusted according to the patient’s needs. Most medical trolleys are made up of stainless steel material. These trolleys are available in different sizes, and all end-user facilities order them according to their needs. Medical trolleys are mostly used to shift oxygen cylinders to the operation theaters. Some medical trolleys are designed according to the specific needs of a hospital. The specially designed product may include an extra bowl and bucket attached to the medical trolley. Some specifically designed medical trolleys contain several racks and shelves for storing various products that need to be distributed to patients.

The primary factors driving the growth of the medical trolleys market are rising healthcare expenditure and increased spending by hospitals to improve their medical facilities. Moreover, the increasing number of hospital admissions due to a rise in the number of chronic diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the medical trolleys market over the forecast period. Additionally, the high number of geriatric population being admitted to end user facilities is also responsible for the robust growth of the medical trolleys market. Leading manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing improved and specialized versions of medical trolleys, which will also help increase traction of the medical trolleys market. On the other hand, the lack of funding by hospital managements for the procurement of secondary tools needed by hospital professionals will deter the growth of the medical trolleys market. The lack of awareness among people about specialized medical trolleys provided by key manufacturers is also expected to be responsible for the sluggish growth of the medical trolleys market over the forecast period.

The global medical trolleys market is classified on the basis of product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the medical trolleys market is segmented into:

Anesthetic Trolleys

Isolation Trolleys

Oxygen Trolleys

Storage Trolleys

Others

Based on end user, the medical trolleys market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

The global medical trolleys market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the increasing adoption more improved healthcare facilities. The adoption of medical trolleys is increasing to make patients feel comfortable during their stay at the hospital. Medical trolleys having elegant looks and innovative designs, along with more specific features, have more demand in the market. There are several distributers in the market who are supplying medical trolleys to hospitals in bulk. For specific types of medical trolleys with specific features, hospitals need to order them in advance before their requirement. By product type, the anesthetic trolleys and oxygen trolleys segments, collectively, are expected to gain a majority of the market share over the forecast period in the global medical trolleys market. Among all end user facilities, the hospital segment is expected to capture maximum market share by revenue, whereas the specialty clinics segment is expected to grow at a faster rate over the forecast period.

On the basis of geography, the medical trolleys market is classified into seven key regions, viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, China, and Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global medical trolleys market, due to the increasing number of patient pools. The North American medical trolleys market will be followed by Europe and APEC. The increasing adoption of medical trolleys is responsible for robust growth of the medical trolleys market in this region. The APEC region will also show remarkable growth for medical trolleys, owing to the increasing geriatric population in India and Japan. MEA and Latin America are expected to be less lucrative markets for medical trolleys, due the lack of awareness among patient about modified medical trolleys.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of the medical trolleys market are HAEBERLE, HIDEMAR, HIDEMAR AG, Jiangsu Saikang Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., BEIJING JINGDONG TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD, Kenmak Hospital Furnitures, BI Healthcare, Gmöhling Transportgeräte GmbH, Capsa Healthcare, Bailida Medical, and others.

