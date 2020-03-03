Medical Transcription Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Medical transcription, also known as MT, is an allied health profession dealing with the process of transcribing voice-recorded medical reports that are dictated by physicians, nurses and other healthcare practitioners. Medical reports can be voice files, notes taken during a lecture, or other spoken material. These are dictated over the phone or uploaded digitally via the Internet or through smart phone apps.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 78.3% in 2017. North America currently dominates and is expected to retain its position in the medical transcription services market in the future. Growth drivers for this market in North America are factors such as rise in aging population and passing of Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare Act, 2013.

In 2017, the global Medical Transcription market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2324219

The key players covered in this study

Mmoda

Nuance Communications

Transcend Service

Acusis

iMedX Information Services

MTBC

nThrive

Medi-Script Plus

Outsource2india

TransPerfec

VIVA Transcription

Medscribe

Pacific Solutions

Same Day transcriptions

DoctorDocs

World Wide Dictation

Athre

BVS Transtech

Excel Transcriptions

GMT

LC Transcription Services

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Outsourcing

Offshoring

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Academic Medical Centers

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Transcription status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Transcription development in the United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2324219

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.