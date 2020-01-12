Global Medical Tourism Market Development, Growth and Demand Forecast to 2024

The global medical tourism market is growing significantly due to high cost of healthcare expenditure in developed countries. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 750,000 U.S. people travel out of the country for medical care each year. In addition, rise in aging population, reduced cost of procedure in developing countries, and high standards of medical care at a reasonable price are expected to support the medical tourism market to grow in the coming years. Aging increases the risk of diseases, such as heart disease, gastrointestinal diseases and lifestyle associated diseases. According to the World Health Organization, the population of 60 years and above is expected to rise to 15% in 2050.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/medical-tourism-market/report-sample

On the basis of treatment, the medical tourism market can be categorized as dental treatment, orthopedic treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, fertility treatment, and general treatment. Cosmetic treatment leads the medical tourism market by treatment type, as cosmetic surgery is costly and is not covered under the health insurance. The oncologic care segment is expected to grow with the highest rate in the coming years, due to rising incidence of cancer cases all over the world.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=medical-tourism-market

Medical tourism is promoted in countries such as Taiwan, Malaysia, Brazil, India, Singapore, Turkey, South Korea, and Mexico. India and Malaysia are expected to grow with the highest rate in the coming years, due to improving healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare standards with low cost, highly skilled professionals, cost effective treatment for several diseases, increasing government initiatives to improve medical services and availability of technologically advanced solutions for various conditions. Thailand is the most preferred destination among the Western European tourists for cosmetic surgery, and Singapore is specialized in complex procedures. Moreover, medical tourism in Malaysia is also emerging due to increasing government initiatives to improve medical services.

Some of the hospitals operating in the medical tourism market are Apollo Hospital Enterprise Limited, Asian Heart Institute, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Min-Sheng General Hospital, Min-Sheng General Hospital, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Bangkok Hospital Medical Center, Fortis Health Ltd., Prince Court Medical Center, Samitivej Sukhumvit, and Raffles Medical Group.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook