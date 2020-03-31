Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Tapes Market with Economic Growth, Key Factors, Leading Trends, Revenue and Sales Forecast To 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.
Medical tape, also known as surgical tape, is a type of adhesive tape used in medicine and first aid to secure bandages or transparent dressings onto a wound. Medical tape is designed to firmly fasten onto skin, wound dressings, and latent layers of tape, too, but without damaging skin during removal.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
3M
Johnson & Johnson
Smith & Nephew
Medtronic
Nitto Medical
Cardinal Health
Henkel
Beiersdorf
Udaipur Surgicals
Medline Medical
Hartmann
Molnlycke
BSN
DYNAREX
McKesson
DUKAL
Winner Medical
PiaoAn Group
HaiNuo
3L Medical
Nanfang Medical
Qiaopai Medical
3H Medical
Huazhou PSA
Longer
Shandong Cheerain Medical
Market size by Product
Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape
Medical Breathable PE Tape
Medical Rayon Tape
Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape
Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape
Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape
Others
Fixation
Would Dressing
Others
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Medical Tapes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Medical Tapes market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Medical Tapes companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Medical Tapes submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
