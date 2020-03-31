Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Medical Tapes Market with Economic Growth, Key Factors, Leading Trends, Revenue and Sales Forecast To 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



The medical tapes market gains from extensive applications of medical tapes over a large spectrum of services in hospital settings. Medical tapes are used in surgeries, wound dressings, splints, and splints among others. Availability of medical tapes in a few types varying in terms of adhesiveness is a plus to the medical tapes market. The medical tapes market is predicted to rise at close to 5.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

This report studies the global market size of Medical Tapes in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Medical Tapes in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Medical Tapes market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Medical Tapes market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors. Medical tape, also known as surgical tape, is a type of adhesive tape used in medicine and first aid to secure bandages or transparent dressings onto a wound. Medical tape is designed to firmly fasten onto skin, wound dressings, and latent layers of tape, too, but without damaging skin during removal.

For industry structure analysis, the medical tapes industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top six producers account for less than 40% of the market. Regionally, USA is the biggest production country of medical tapes, also the whole industry. Europe and China also produce large amount of medical tapes per year.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of medical tapes producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material nonwoven and plastics varies according to the crude oil price. Also, competition landscape of product is relevant to the price trend. This year, as the downturn of global crude oil industry and increasing fierce competition, the medical tapes price would keep decreasing for at least the following 3 years.

The global Medical Tapes market is valued at 14100 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 18600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during 2018-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Medical Tapes market based on company, product type, end user and key regions. The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

3M

Johnson & Johnson

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Nitto Medical

Cardinal Health

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Udaipur Surgicals

Medline Medical

Hartmann

Molnlycke

BSN

DYNAREX

McKesson

DUKAL

Winner Medical

PiaoAn Group

HaiNuo

3L Medical

Nanfang Medical

Qiaopai Medical

3H Medical

Huazhou PSA

Longer

Market size by Product

Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

Medical Breathable PE Tape

Medical Rayon Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Waterproof Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Others

Market size by End User

Fixation

Would Dressing

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

To study and analyze the global Medical Tapes market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Medical Tapes market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Medical Tapes companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Medical Tapes submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.