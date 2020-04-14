Medical Tapes Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2016-2024

Medical tapes or surgical tapes are a type of pressure sensitive tapes that are used in wound management to hold and secure the dressings and bandages on wounds. These tapes allow air to pass through them, and thus do not cause any damage to the skin. Medical tapes are also used to prevent injuries in sports and secure the I.V. tubes and drips used in various healthcare conditions. In terms of value, the global medical tapes market is estimated to expand from US$ 1,065.4 Mn in 2015 to US$ 1,757.2 Mn by 2024 end, registering a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Market dynamics

Growth in the global medical tapes market is mainly driven by rising incidence of Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAIs), product line extensions from manufacturers, increasing innovation, concern about patient safety among clinicians, and development of single patient use tapes. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the use of medical tapes for securement among physicians and patients and rising incidence of wounds, burns, and injuries is expected to boost the revenue growth of the global medical tapes market in the near future. However, availability of advance wound care products, development of Medial Adhesive Related Skin Injuries (MARSI), and lack of proper guidelines for selection and use of medical tapes in various geographies are factors likely to restrain revenue growth of the global medical tapes market.

Segment analysis

Based on product type, the global medical tapes market has been segmented into adhesive tapes, elastic tapes, silicone tapes, paper tapes, and silk cloth tapes. The silicone tapes segment is projected to be the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period, owing to its increasing usage and safety among children and elder patients. The silk cloth tapes segment is estimated to account for 29.1% revenue share in 2016 and is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into wounds & injuries and surgeries & securement. The wounds & injuries segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.2% in 2015 in the global medical tapes market and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market has been segmented into hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC), clinics, and homecare settings. The hospitals segment is the most preferred medium of medical tapes distribution, accounting for the highest revenue share of 44.4% in 2015, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Regional analysis

The global medical tapes market has been segmented into five major regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the market with 31.1% revenue share of the global medical tapes market in 2015. Asia Pacific and Latin America are estimated to be the fastest growing emerging markets in the global medical tapes market. Currently, silk cloth tapes are a major revenue contributor in most regions. Rising prevalence of chronic wounds across the world and availability of a wide variety of medical tapes is expected to fuel revenue growth of the global medical tapes market over the forecast period. China and India are expected to remain dominant in the Asia Pacific medical tapes market owing to a large number of patients and favorable market dynamics.

Key market players

Some of the key players identified in the global medical tapes market include 3M, Johnson & Johnson, Paul Hartmann AG, Scapa Group PLC, Andover Healthcare Inc., Ad Tape & Label, and Medtronic Plc. Manufacturers are focusing on developing a variety of products to retain market share. For instance, key players in the global medical tapes market are focusing on introducing differentiated products such as tapes for sports professionals and skin sensitive tapes to retain a larger market share. Adoption of newer marketing strategies by medical tapes manufacturers to attract a young population with skin tone medical tapes is also gaining ground.