Medical Specialty Bags Market is Anticipated to Reach a Value of US$9,833.9 mn by 2025

Global Medical Specialty Bags Market: Snapshot

In a fairly consolidated global medical specialty bags market, product innovation and advancement are the key to stay competitive in this market. In addition, savvy players are shifting focus from mature markets in the West to emerging economies to tap growth opportunities. This is because modernization of healthcare infrastructure and adoption of safe healthcare practices in emerging economies is upping the demand for present-time medical equipment such as medical specialty bags.

Apart from this, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases and a growing geriatric population worldwide that is prone to urinary incontinence in leading to a surging demand for medical specialty bags. The increasing incidence of post-surgery complications and rising adoption of safe healthcare practices in emerging economies to prevent disease transmission is also having a positive bearing on the market’s growth.

A report by Transparency Market Research projects the global medical specialty bags market to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2017 and 2025, for the market to reach a valuation of US$9,833.9 mn by the end of 2025 from US$6,323.1 mn in 2016.

Tremendous Benefits for Treatment of Bowel Diseases Make Ostomy Bags Dominant

The report studies the global medical specialty bags market based on product type and geography. The segments of the medical specialty bags market depending upon product type are anesthesia breathing bags, ostomy bags, blood bags, enema bags, IV bags, bile collection bags, resuscitation bags, CAPD bags, urinary collection bags, enteral feeding bags, and others. Of them, ostomy bags holds dominance and the segment is expected to stay ahead vis-à-vis market share over the 2017-2025 period. This is mainly because of rising incidence of inflammatory bowel diseases wherein ostomy bags provide the necessary assistance to cure the condition. The prevalence of other diseases such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease also account for considerable demand for ostomy bags.

In 2016, the IV bag segment held the second-leading share of more than 23% in terms of value in the global medical specialty bags market. The growth of this segment is due to rising number of dehydration cases and an increasingly large number of medicines that require intravenous administration.

