Medical Sensors Market Opportunities, Business Intelligence 2019 With STMicroelectronics, Smiths Group plc, Honeywell, Universal Biosensors, GeekWire, And More

global medical sensors market is expected to reach USD 19.07 Billion by 2025, from USD 10.07 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Updated values are listed in sample report). The Medical Sensors market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the medical sensors market in the next 8 years. Medical sensors are tools helpful in monitoring, diagnosis of the disease, and important human parameters for therapeutic applications. Pregnancy strips, HIV Test, blood glucose and immunological test strips have a major role in the share of the medical sensors market. Some of the major players operating in the global medical sensor market are

Philips NV

Sensirion AG

Medtronic

Honeywell International Inc

Smiths Group plc

STMicroelectronics

OmniVision Technologies Inc,

Memsic Inc

Universal Biosensors

Biosensors International Group

Other: GeekWire LLC, GE Healthcare, First Sensor AG, NXP Semiconductors, Danaher Corp, among others. Data collection and base year Medical Sensors analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The Medical Sensors Market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the Medical Sensors Industry forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In December 2013 Covidien Plc completed the acquisition of Given Imaging Ltd. Given Imaging Ltd is involved in the development, manufacturing and market diagnostic products for the visualization and detection of gastrointestinal tract disorders. It mainly used PillCam capsules for visual examination. They also provided Bravo pH monitoring system, a wireless catheter-free pH test for gastro esophageal reflux disease. After acquisition Covidien Plc offered monitoring products such as sensors, monitors and temperature management products.

In January 2015, the Medtronic acquired Covidien Plc. In February 2016, Phillips NV made an announcement to introduce a next generation of monitoring solution for at-risk patients in low acuity hospital settings, such as the general ward. The device is under patent filling approval till 2025.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Improvement of wearable and disease diagnosing kits.

Increase in the use of sensors in the clinics and home applications

Increase in the awareness among the patients for monitoring and diagnosing of the disease.

Increased investment in research and development of devices based on sensors.

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Increase in patient population of chronic and long term disease.

Market Segmentation: Global Medical Sensors Market

The global medical sensors market is segmented on the basis of product type, placement type, application, end users, and geography.

Based on product type, the global medical sensors market is segmented into

Pressure Sensor

Accelerator (Inertial) Sensors

Motion Sensor

Image Sensor

Electrocardiogram Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Blood Glucose

Blood Oxygen Sensor

Pressure sensors is further sub segmented into

Patients Monitor Sensors

Respiratory Devices Sensors

Future Solution Sensors

Based on placement, the global medical sensors market is segmented into

Strip Sensors

Wearable Sensors

Implantable Sensors

Non-Invasive And Invasive Sensors

Ingestible Sensors

Wearable sensors are further sub-segmented into wearable sensors used in

Patient Monitoring

Sensors For Diagnosis Of Non-Infectious Disease

Based on the application, the global medical sensors market is segmented into

Diagnostic

Therapeutics

Monitoring

Imaging

Fitness And Wellness

Others

The diagnostic is further sub-segmented into blood glucose test strip sensors, HIV-test strip sensors, pregnancy test strip sensor and drug and alcohol test strip sensors.

blood glucose test strip sensors, HIV-test strip sensors, pregnancy test strip sensor and drug and alcohol test strip sensors. Therapeutics is further sub-segmented into cardiac therapeutic devices, cardiac catheter sensors, and insulin pump sensors.

cardiac therapeutic devices, cardiac catheter sensors, and insulin pump sensors. Monitoring is further sub-segmented into continuous blood pressure monitors, cardiac monitors, smart pills, implantable loop recorder, pulse oximeters, continuous glucose monitoring devices.

continuous blood pressure monitors, cardiac monitors, smart pills, implantable loop recorder, pulse oximeters, continuous glucose monitoring devices. Imaging devices is further sub-segmented into capsule endoscope sensors.

capsule endoscope sensors. Fitness and wellness is further sub-segmented into electronic pedometer, wearable injectors, and continuous glucose meter.

electronic pedometer, wearable injectors, and continuous glucose meter. Others type is further sub segmented hearing-aids sensor, treadmill sensor, electronic weighing scale, automated external defibrillator.

hearing-aids sensor, treadmill sensor, electronic weighing scale, automated external defibrillator. On the basis of end users, the global medical sensors market is segmented into

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Clinics

Community Healthcare

Based on distribution channel the market is segmented into

Retail

Direct Tenders

Based on geography the global medical sensors market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

the global medical sensors market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

