Medical Robotic Systems Market Analysis: Segments, Competitive Landscape, Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast to 2022

Industry Trend Analysis

In 2012, the global medical robotic systems market was evaluated around USD 6.69 billion and is expected to reach approximately USD 46.24 billion by 2022 while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.32% over the forecast period. Major factors fueling the medical robots market growth are; rapidly emerging demand for efficient, precise and least invasive surgical procedures, expansion in the number of these surgical procedures owing to rising disease occurrence levels, is also expected to boost the market expansion. Development of medical infrastructure and the advent of sophisticated healthcare equipment are anticipated to make easy further adoption of robotic systems in urbanized nations. The global market is experiencing a paradigm transformation over the period owing to technological innovations in the fields of High definition microscopic cameras, 3D-Imaging, data recorders data analytic, remote navigation, robotically controlled catheters, and motion sensors. The extent of technology advancement is to build up novel applications for present platforms and also generate troublesome technologies that boost the demand. The market is experiencing an increasing trend of organizations joining forces on technology platforms with intermediary vendors to formulate novel applications.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2014, surgical robots reported for the leading market share at around 60% due to, the growing demand for least invasive surgical procedure and rising rate of adoption in hospitals. Also, technological innovations concerning to counteract the drawbacks of laparoscopic surgical procedures that involve Da Vinci Surgery with better accuracy and sleight rendering favorable results are anticipated to positively strengthen growth during the forecast years. Also, rising number of medical applications are anticipated to boost the potential growth of this market.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2014, laparoscopy was the leading application owing to the growing geriatric population, rising demand for modestly invasive therapeutic and diagnostic procedures, and growing younger population with unhealthy lifestyles for example, fatty foods and alcohol consumption and absence of physical exercises is also prone to assign to the expansion of target illnesses over the next few years. Moreover, expansion of new systems with superior maneuverability and magnification, improved micro motions, and easier manipulation of the tools in patient’s body ensued as the advancement of surgical procedures. On account of such abovementioned factors, laparoscopy is anticipated to experience profitable growth during the forecast years. On the other hand, growing occurrence of neurological diseases such as strokes, brain tumors, epilepsy & Parkinson’s illnesses, and increasing awareness levels concerning to robot-assisted surgical procedures are the major factors assigning to the beneficial expansion of the neurological application section during the forecast years.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2014, the North American regional market ruled the global market at around 40% due to the existence of advanced medical infrastructure and rising demand for robot-assisted surgical operations along with elevated healthcare spending levels in this region. Rising adoption of robot-assisted surgical operations in a series of surgical applications is balanced to achieve massive importance in surgeons’ armamentarium. The Asia Pacific regional medical robotic systems market is anticipated to expand at the top rate over the forecast years owing to the presence of unexplored market opportunities, continuously improving medical infrastructure, and elevated awareness levels among patients are a few of the major factors assigning to market growth.

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

Market players that rule the global market are; Renishaw Plc., Varian, MAKO Surgical Corp., Health robotics S.R.L, Accuracy and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. The global industry is vastly split with organizations concentrating widely on R&D approaches in order to exploit the accessible opportunities through developing technologically advanced and cost-effective products.

The global medical robotic systems market is segmented as follows –

By Product

Surgical Robots

Orthopedic Surgical Robots

Robodoc surgical system

iBlock surgical system

Stanmore Sculptor surgical system

Navio PFS surgical system

MAKO RIO surgical system

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Pathfinder surgical system

NeuroMate surgical system

Renaissance surgical system

Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

FreeHand endoscope holder system

Da Vinci robotic surgery system

Telelap ALF-X surgical system

Steerable Robotic Catheters

Rehabilitation Robots

Assistive Robots

Prosthetics

Orthotics

Therapeutic Robots

Exoskeleton Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

TrueBeam STx radiosurgery system

CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system

Gamma Knife Perfexion radiosurgery system

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Telemedicine Robots

V. Robots

Pharmacy Robots

Cart transportation robots

Emergency response robotic systems

LS-1 robotic system

AutoPulse Plus robotic system

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

