Medical Recruitment Market Estimated to Reach a Value US$ 21,223 Million by 2028

Looking at the current market trends as well as the promising demand status of the Medical Recruitment Market, it can be projected that the future years will bring out positive outcomes. This research report added by MRRSE on its online portal delivers clear insight about the changing tendencies across the global Medical Recruitment Market. Readers can gather prime facets connected to the target market which includes product, end-use and application; assisting them to draw conclusions out of this intelligent research report.

The healthcare sector is witnessing steady growth across various countries in Western Europe. The healthcare industry is seeking the help of recruitment agencies to hire healthcare professionals. Medical recruitment agencies provide three types of professionals to any healthcare organisation or institution: permanent, temporary and locum candidates. Medical recruitment agencies charge a fee for recruiting healthcare professionals in hospitals, Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) and rehabilitation centres. Recruiting a healthcare professional or to help professionals by placing them in a healthcare organisation is known as medical recruitment.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the medical recruitment market and offers insights on the various factors driving the popularity of medical recruitment and its services. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends and market structure. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the market based on vertical, candidature, service and across different countries within Western Europe.

The medical recruitment market is expected to witness moderate revenue growth during the forecast period owing to the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in Western Europe.

The medical recruitment market report provides an overview of the medical recruitment market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes the analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints from the supply, and demand, which are influencing the medical recruitment market.

On the basis of vertical, the medical recruitment market is segmented into animal health, biotechnology, diagnostics, medical devices, medical research/clinical research, nursing/healthcare, optometry, paramedical staff, pharmacy, regulatory & quality, scientific research and pharmaceutical industry.

On the basis of candidature, the medical recruitment market is segmented into biological & medical scientists, compounders, health information technicians, healthcare professionals, medical social workers, optometrists, pharmacists, pharmacovigilance & regulatory affairs, veterinary physicians and medical representatives.

On the basis of service, the medical recruitment market is segmented into homecare services, managed services and specialist care services. The managed services sub-segment is further sub-segmented into consulting services, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and vendor management.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the medical recruitment market across different countries. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers key trends in the medical recruitment market.

The next section highlights a detailed analysis of the medical recruitment market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028, sets the forecast within the context of the medical recruitment market and includes latest developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries that contribute to the growth of the market as well as analyses degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include Western Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Benelux, Norway, Denmark and Sweden). This report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the medical recruitment market across various countries of Western Europe for the period 2018 –2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the medical recruitment market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on trends.

As previously highlighted, the Western Europe medical recruitment market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of vertical, candidature, service and different countries are analysed in terms of basis points to understand an individual segment’s relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends of the Western Europe medical recruitment market.

Moreover, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Western Europe medical recruitment market.

In the final section of the report, we include a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the medical recruitment market and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the medical recruitment supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the medical recruitment market space. Key competitors covered in the report are Medacs Healthcare, Euromotion Medical, CPL Healthcare, ProClinical Recruitment, TFS Healthcare, EGV Recruiting, CCM Recruitment and IMS Recruitment.

The pharmaceutical industry is entering an inspiring period in medicine development. It plays a vital role in increasing the demand for healthcare industry recruitment services. Growth in the pharmaceutical industry is rapidly boosting production, exports and R&D expenditure. This is expected to result in a significant increase in the employment of new workforce in the region, which is expected to drive the medical recruitment market in Western Europe.

Revenue generated by the Western European medical recruitmentmarket is estimated to exhibit a single digit CAGR, and hence, is expected to reach US$ 21,223.0 Mn by 2028. On the basis of vertical, the Nursing/Healthcare segment in the medical recruitment market is estimated to hold the largest share in 2028. The Nursing/Healthcare segment in the medical recruitment market is also expected to exhibit a single digit CAGR. On the basis of candidature, the healthcare professionals segment in the medical recruitment market is estimated to hold approximately 55.6% of market share in 2028.

The medical recruitment market in the U.K. is expected to witness the highest growth in the Western European market owing to an increase in the number of research projects related to healthcare as well as the growth of the pharmaceutical industry in Western Europe.

