Medical Recruitment 2019 Global Market Size, Market Share, Status and Forecast to 2025

Global Medical Recruitment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

Medical Recruitment offers recruiting services for the healthcare industry.

The classification of Medical Recruitment includes Online Medical Recruitment and Offline Medical Recruitment, and the proportion of Online Medical Recruitment in 2017 is about 72%,

Medical Recruitment is widely used for Healthcare Professionals Recruitment, Paramedical Staffs Recruitment, Medical Research Recruitment, Pharmacy Recruitment, Regulatory and Qualityr and other field. The most proportion of Medical Recruitment is used for Healthcare Professionals Recruitment, and the proportion in 2017 is 41%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

In 2018, the global Medical Recruitment market size was 54100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 77000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Medical Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Recruit Group

Impellam (Medacs Global)

LinkedIn

Independent Clinical Services

Robert Walters

DRC Locums

Cpl Resources

Your World Healthcare

Page Personnel

Monster Worldwide

TFS Healthcare

DHI Group

CareerBuilder

51job

Zhaopin

MM Enterprises

C & A Industries

Apex K.K.

Right Step Consulting

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Online

Offline

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare Professionals

Paramedical Staffs

Medical Research

Pharmacy

Regulatory and Quality

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Medical Recruitment status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Medical Recruitment development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Medical Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Online

1.4.3 Offline

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Medical Recruitment Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Healthcare Professionals

1.5.3 Paramedical Staffs

1.5.4 Medical Research

1.5.5 Pharmacy

1.5.6 Regulatory and Quality

1.5.7 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Medical Recruitment Market Size

2.2 Medical Recruitment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Medical Recruitment Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Medical Recruitment Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Recruit Group

12.1.1 Recruit Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Medical Recruitment Introduction

12.1.4 Recruit Group Revenue in Medical Recruitment Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Recruit Group Recent Development

12.2 Impellam (Medacs Global)

12.2.1 Impellam (Medacs Global) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Medical Recruitment Introduction

12.2.4 Impellam (Medacs Global) Revenue in Medical Recruitment Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Impellam (Medacs Global) Recent Development

12.3 LinkedIn

12.3.1 LinkedIn Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Medical Recruitment Introduction

12.3.4 LinkedIn Revenue in Medical Recruitment Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 LinkedIn Recent Development

12.4 Independent Clinical Services

12.4.1 Independent Clinical Services Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Medical Recruitment Introduction

12.4.4 Independent Clinical Services Revenue in Medical Recruitment Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Independent Clinical Services Recent Development

12.5 Robert Walters

12.5.1 Robert Walters Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Medical Recruitment Introduction

12.5.4 Robert Walters Revenue in Medical Recruitment Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Robert Walters Recent Development

Continued…….

