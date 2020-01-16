Medical Nutrition Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions; Edition 2018-2026

The medical nutrition market is segmented on the basis of product type, indications, flavor, end user and distribution channel. On the basis of indication, the medical nutrition market is segmented as general well-being, hepatic disorders, renal disorders, diabetes, dysphagia, oncology nutrition, neurology nutrition, IBD & GI tract disorders, respiratory disorders and others. All the indication segments are further sub segmented as enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition. Medical Nutrition refers to therapeutic compositions specially processed or formulated and intended for the dietary management of patients. This nutrition is strictly prescribed by medical professionals and is also consumed under medical supervision.

In terms of volume, enteral nutrition constitutes a much larger share in the medical nutrition market than parenteral nutrition. The prevalence of IBD & GI tract disorders is increasing at a steady rate in the Asia Pacific region, which is expected to accelerate the segmental growth of the medical nutrition market.

The incidence of cancer is also expected to increase over the forecast timeframe which contributes to the growth of the global medical nutrition market. Amongst all indication segments, oncology nutrition occupies considerable share in the medical nutrition market, followed by neurology nutrition. Due to the high prevalence of cerebrovascular disorders, dementia and strokes in neurological disorders, the medical nutrition is prominently consumed by the patients suffering from these diseases.

The growth in the medical nutrition market is boosted by the growing preference of patients for Home Parenteral & Enteral Nutrition (HPEN), and the reimbursements offered to the patients for medical nutrition. The demand for better quality therapy and healthcare facilities in developed countries is also likely to fuel the growth of the medical nutrition market. Amongst the pediatric population, the consumption of medical nutrition is high amongst the infants less than 1 year of age. The average length of stay days in the hospital for the pediatric patients is relatively less than that for the adult and the geriatric population, which attributes for the higher market shares of adult and geriatric end user segments in the medical nutrition market.

In terms of revenue, the global medical nutrition market is expected to represent an incremental opportunity of 1,618.5 Mn by 2018 end over 2017. By indication, the diabetes segment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.4 % in the medical nutrition market. The Middle East & Africa region is expected to register relatively low growth in the medical nutrition market, due to limited access to high quality care.

Drivers & Restraints:

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the one of a major causes of disability. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), COPD is considered to be one of the top causes of deaths for decades, and is expected to be increasing. It has been estimated to be responsible for the deaths of 3 Mn patients in 2015, globally. Malnutrition is considered to be one of the common problems in COPD patients who requires medical nutrition support for survival. Increasing incidence for disease-related malnutrition is also expected to drive the global medical nutrition market.

Advances in biotechnology have culminated in the revolution of the medical nutrition market as manufacturers are increasingly focusing on the research & development of better and customized medical nutrition products in the market. Hence, the development of disease-specific specialized medical nutrition products, especially in the developed countries is on the rise.

Parenteral medical nutrition therapy serves as an important therapeutic modality for the treatment and mitigation of chronic disease conditions. The prime reason for the use of parenteral medical nutrition is to cover adequate nutrition intake when oral or enteral feeding is not sufficient to meet the required nutritional needs of patients.

In many cases, due to the higher prices of parental medical nutrition, consumers may opt for oral and enteral feeding for nutrition intake, which is expected to hinder the segmental growth of the parenteral medical nutrition market.