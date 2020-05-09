A fresh report has been added to the wide database of Market Research Report Search Engine (MRRSE). The research study is titled “Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market Set to Exhibit Momentous Revenue Share at US$ 3.4 Billion by 2024” which encloses important data about the production, consumption, revenue and market share, merged with information related to the market scope and product overview.

This report provides forecast and analysis of the medical microbiology testing technologies market on the global and regional levels. It provides historical data of 2015 along with forecast from 2016 to 2024 in terms of revenue (US$ Mn). The report also includes macroeconomic indicators along with an outlook on medical microbiology testing technologies globally. It includes drivers and restraints of the medical microbiology testing technologies market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issue and opportunities for medical microbiology testing manufacturers.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of medical microbiology testing manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, unique selling propositions, collective market share, and geographic concentration. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, by indication, type, technology type, application type, end user type and region.

Rapid identification of microorganisms in medical microbiology can be of great value for selection of ideal treatments for patients for infections caused by bacteria, viruses, fungus, mycobacterium, and parasites. It enables actual reduction from conventional broad spectrum antimicrobial agents to specific targeted antimicrobial therapy. The various advantages associated with medical microbiology testing technologies over conventional manual systems, such as automated microscopy and serological testing have been the primary growth drivers for the global medical microbiology testing technologies market. According to the research report, the global medical microbiology testing technologies market was valued at US$2.1 bn in 2015 and is expected to reach US$3.4 bn by the end of 2024. The global market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% between the forecast years of 2016 and 2024. The report includes usage of Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies and the revenue generated from sales of medical microbiology testing technologies in all regions and important countries in these regions. By indication, the global medical microbiology testing technologies market has been segmented into respiratory diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases and others. By technology, the market is segmented into Cell Culture, Microscopy and Serology. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Diagnostic and Treatment Monitoring. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospital Labs, Pathology Labs, Research Institutes and others.

Market numbers have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of medical microbiology testing technologies and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends and the epidemiology of specific diseases. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies market has been analyzed based on expected demand. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies in different regions. Top down approach has been used to estimate the Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies market by regions. Market numbers for indication, technology, application, and end user segments have been derived using the top-down approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include FACTIVA, NCBI, Google Books, company websites, journals, press releases, Morningstar, Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Danaher Company), Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Roche Holding AG, among others.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market – By Indication

Respiratory Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market – By Technology

Cell Culture

Microscopy

Serology

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market – By Application

Diagnostic

Treatment Monitoring

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market – By End User

Hospital Labs

Pathology Labs

Research Institutes

Others

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market – By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

RSA

Rest of MEA

