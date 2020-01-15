Medical Marijuana Market Opportunities by Types, Demand, Top Manufactures and Application in Grooming Regions

Marijuana for medical purposes can be used in the form of buds, oils, and tinctures. Of these, the market for oil-based marijuana is expected to witness the fastest growth, globally, during the forecast period. Adequate dosage and proper route of administration of cannabinoids are the major areas of concern for healthcare providers. The health benefits of using cannabis oil or hemp oil over smoking marijuana have led to the increased demand for oil-based marijuana for medical applications, thereby contributing to its market growth.

On the basis of application, the medical marijuana market is categorized into chronic pain, arthritis, migraine, cancer, and others. Among these, chronic pain is the largest application area of medical marijuana and is expected to continue leading the market during the coming years. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising awareness among patients and healthcare providers regarding the potential benefits of using marijuana for relieving chronic pain.

Based on route of administration, the medical marijuana market is categorized into inhalation, ingestion, and topical. Of these, inhalation was the largest category in the global market in 2017, owing to the wide availability of the product for consumption through smoking and vaping and its high bioavailability through inhalation.

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the medical marijuana industry are the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investments by public and private organizations to conduct research focusing on the medical applications of marijuana, and rising awareness among healthcare providers toward the usage of the drug.

Players, through the acquisition of other similar companies, are strengthening their position in the medical marijuana market. For instance, in October 2018, Wuhan General Group [China] Inc. (Wuhan) announced that it signed a letter of intent to acquire MJ MedTech Inc. (MedTech), a manufacturer of medical marijuana and cannabidiol (CBD) products. Through this acquisition, Wuhan expects to gain from MedTech’s insights, market value, and advanced technology to establish its presence in the U.S., Canadian, and European markets and strengthen its position in the medical CBD product business.

