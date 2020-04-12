Medical Lasers Market Overview, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Industry Trend Analysis

The global medical lasers market is expected to be around 13 billion by 2025, due to rising incidence of eye related disorders coupled with rapidly aging population and growing preference for advanced laser based treatment procedures. Emerging economies are rapidly adopting laser based treatments owing to the increased disposable income of the population. About 500,000 to 700,000 healthcare professionals in the U.S. are using medical lasers for their procedures. Laser hair removal is one of the top five cosmetic procedures performed in a non-surgical manner. Also, rising gynecological applications and increased awareness about aesthetic appeal is set to drive the market growth over the forecast period. According to a survey conducted by the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), Americans spent more than 15 billion on surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures in 2016.

Product Outlook and Trend Analysis

The diode laser market held the largest share in 2016. This can be attributed to its applications in various aesthetic procedures and photodynamic therapies. Moreover, this growth will be consistent over the forecast period due to rising adoption of diode lasers worldwide. The solid state laser market is expected to grow at a fastest rate due to its varied applications in periodontology and skin treatment. These lasers have wide applications in procedures such as tattoo removal, vein removal, and dermatological procedures. According to American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the laser tattoo removal procedures in the U.S. saw an increase of 13% in 2016.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

The dermatology segment dominated the global market due to an increasing demand for aesthetic procedures such as skin tightening, contouring, and skin rejuvenation. The gynecology segment is anticipated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period due to broadening of medical lasers applications in cervical erosion and infertility along with intra-abdominal gynecological surgeries. Applications of laser systems in cardiovascular diseases are on the rise due to the growing prevalence of heart related ailments and cost effective laser based treatments facilitated by technological advancements.The ophthalmology segment is expected to exhibit consistent growth in coming years because of the rapid substitution of non-laser instruments in refractive and related surgical procedures.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America held the major share of the global medical lasers market in 2016, due to rising number of cases of obesity and diabetes. High disposable income and rising demand for aesthetic procedures has fuelled the growth of North American market. Untapped opportunities in the Asia-Pacific segment will register fastest growth in the forecast period. Therefore, it offers lucrative opportunities for key players to expand in emerging markets.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in this market are Bausch & Lomb Holdings, Spectranetics Corporation, IRIDEX Corporation, Cardiogenesis Corporation, Inc., Biolase Inc., Syneron-Candela, Lumenis Ltd, Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Cutera, Inc., American Medical Systems, PhotoMedex Inc., Biolitec AG, AngioDynamics Corp, Novadaq Technologies, Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Coherent, Inc., and Bioform Medical Inc.

Market Opportunities

The major opportunities in the medical lasers market lie in the scope for technological advancements to enhance the applications of lasers in different medical procedures. Rising demand for aesthetic appeal will steadily increase the adoption of medical lasers in cosmetic procedures globally. Additionally, applications in ophthalmology will keep evolving with technological innovations facilitating steady market growth over the forecast period.

Medical Lasers Market Segmentation

By Product:

Solid State Lasers

Erbium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Er:Yag) Lasers

Holmium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Ho:Yag) Lasers

Potassium Titanyl Phosphate (KTP)

Neodymium Yttrium Aluminum Garnet (Nd:Yag) Lasers

Alexandrite Lasers

Ruby Lasers

Gas Lasers

Co2 Lasers

Krypton Lasers

Ruby Lasers

Metal Vapor (Au & Cu) Lasers

Argon Lasers

Excimer Lasers

Helium-Neon Laser

Diode Lasers

Dye Lasers

By Application:

Gynecology

Dermatology

Dentistry

Urology

Ophthalmology

Cardiology

Others

By Region:

North America

US Canada Mexico

Europe

Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil Argentina Columbia South Africa Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Nigeria South Africa Rest of MEA

