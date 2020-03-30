Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2016 to 2024

According to a new report by Persistence Market Research titled “Medical Implants Sterile Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024”, the global medical implants sterile packaging market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 1,427.8 Mn by the end of 2016 and this is estimated to increase to US$ 2,436.4 Mn by the end of 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.5% in terms of value during the forecast period (2016 – 2024). Orthopedic implants (including spinal implants, reconstructive joint implants, and extremity braces & support) is expected to gain a significant market share owing to a large global baby boomer population prone to orthopedic ailments.

Global medical implants sterile packaging market dynamics

A growing demand in medical packaging and increasing usage of hygiene packaging among multiple end users is anticipated to drive advances in the industry. Medical implants sterile packaging is one of the emerging packaging solutions, widely used for pharma packaging, and is driven by factors such as increasing implant surgeries, innovative medical equipment and implants, increasing chronic degenerative diseases, and changing lifestyle of people.

Global medical implants sterile packaging market forecast

The global medical implants sterile packaging market report is categorically split into four sections – based on product type, material type, application, and region. On the basis of product type the global medical implants sterile packaging market has been segmented into pouches & bags, blister, clamshell, tubes, vials, and others. On the basis of material, the global medical implants sterile packaging market has been segmented into plastic, foils, paper, and others. On the basis of application, the global medical implants sterile packaging market has been segmented into spinal implants, extremity braces & support, dental implants, cardiovascular implants, reconstructive joint implants, and other implants. On the basis of region, the global medical implants sterile packaging market has been segmented into the five key regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The pouches & bags product type is likely to emerge the dominant segment throughout the forecast period due to its wide application in multiple pharma industries. The pouches & bags product type segment is estimated to create a large market share of 53.1% in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2016 to 2024 in terms of value. The clamshell product type segment is anticipated to witness high Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 5.8% to 7.2% over 2016–2024 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% in terms of value over the forecast period.

The foils material type segment is expected to create a significant CAGR of 7.3% in terms of value over the forecast period. The paper material type segment is projected to grow at lower Y-o-Y rates ranging from 5.6% to 5.7% over 2016–2024.

The dental implants application segment is estimated to account for 13.7% market share by 2016 end and is anticipated to remain stagnant at 13.8% during the forecast period. The cardiovascular implants segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% in terms of value during 2016–2024.

Among regions, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the key region driving overall demand for medical implants sterile packaging owing to the increasing usage of packaging and growing consumer spending power in the region. Mature markets such as North America and Europe are expected to witness uneven growth while Latin America and MEA are expected to register sluggish growth throughout the forecast period. Europe is anticipated to witness higher Y-o-Y growth rates ranging from 5.9% to 6.2% over 2016–2024, and is estimated to record 7.3% CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period.

Global medical implants sterile packaging market competitive landscape

The global medical implants sterile packaging market report studies business operations including short-term and long-term strategies, product offerings, and key developments of some of the top companies in the global medical implants sterile packaging market. Key market players featured in the report are Sealed Air Corporation, Orchid Orthopedic Solutions LLC, Selenium Medical, Bemis Healthcare, Janco Inc., Multivac Group, Oliver-Tolas Healthcare Packaging, and Steripack Contract Manufacturing.