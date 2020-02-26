Medical Imaging Workstations Market Study on Top Trends, Key Insights and Company Profiles to 2023

Report studies medical imaging workstations market by modality, component, usage mode, clinical specialty, application, and region.

Global medical imaging workstations market projected to reach USD 1,377 million by 2023 from USD 897 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%. It also covers factors affecting medical imaging workstations market growth, analyzes various opportunities and challenges in market, & provides details of competitive landscape for market leaders. It covers factors affecting market growth, analyzes various opportunities & challenges in market, & provides details of competitive landscape for market leaders.

Download Free PDF Brochure on Medical Imaging Workstations Market Study Report Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1846220 .

The report studies medical imaging workstations market based on modality, component, usage mode, clinical specialty, application, and region The study analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the size of market segments with respect to four key regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (and the respective countries in these regions).

“Cardiology segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the medical imaging workstations market, by clinical specialty, during the forecast period”.

The medical imaging workstations market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, clinical review, and advanced imaging workstations. Diagnostic imaging workstations segment is expected to account for largest share of medical imaging workstations market in 2018. Demand for diagnostic imaging workstations is majorly driven by transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics and the large end-user base & target patient population for major diagnostic modalities.

Click Here for More Details Now Medical Imaging Workstations Market Report Available Now at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1846220 .

Factors like rising global burden of target diseases, increased product commercialization, rising public-private investments to support product development, evolving user preference for digital platforms, and the establishment of new medical facilities are driving the growth of the global medical imaging workstations market. However, the premium pricing of these workstations may restrain market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

Medical imaging workstations market is segmented into general imaging/radiology, oncology, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, mammography, orthopedics, urology, and other clinical specialties. The oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical imaging workstations market in 2018 due to the growing need for the early and effective cancer diagnosis & treatment, coupled with the greater usage of multimodal diagnosis for the accurate clinical assessment of cancer.

Top players operating in medical imaging workstations market are General Electric Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Hologic (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Accuray Incorporated (US), Capsa Healthcare (US), Ampronix (US), Medicor Imaging (US), NGI Group (France), Alma IT Systems (Spain), and Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands).

Place the Order on “Medical Imaging Workstations Market by Component (CPU, Hardware, Image Software), Modality (CT, MRI, Mammography), Application (Clinical Review, Diagnostic Imaging, 3D Imaging), Specialty, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023” at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1846220 .

The medical imaging workstations market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, clinical review, and advanced imaging workstations. Diagnostic imaging workstations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical imaging workstations market in 2018 due to the ongoing market transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics and the greater integration of healthcare infrastructure with PACS, cloud-based solutions, and thin-client platforms across mature countries.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market ranking analysis of the top players and their company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the medical imaging workstations market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.