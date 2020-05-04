Medical Imaging Workstations Market Reaching at US$ 1,377 Million Revenue to 2023 Study by Clinical Review, Diagnostic Imaging and 3D Imaging Applications

Report studies medical imaging workstations market by modality, component, usage mode, clinical specialty, application, & region. It covers factors affecting market growth, analyzes various opportunities, challenges in market, and provides details of competitive landscape for market leaders.

On the basis of application, the medical imaging workstations market is segmented into diagnostic imaging, clinical review, and advanced imaging workstations. The diagnostic imaging workstations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical imaging workstations market in 2018 due to the ongoing market transition from 2D to 3D clinical diagnostics and the greater integration of healthcare infrastructure with PACS, cloud-based solutions, and thin-client platforms across mature countries.

Study analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the size of market segments with respect to four key regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (and the respective countries in these regions). However, the premium pricing of these workstations may restrain market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.

“Cardiology segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the medical imaging workstations market, by clinical specialty, during the forecast period”.

The global medical imaging workstations market is projected to reach USD 1,377 million by 2023 from USD 897 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.9%. Factors such as the rising global burden of target diseases, increased product commercialization, rising public-private investments to support product development, evolving user preference for digital platforms, and the establishment of new medical facilities are driving the growth of the global medical imaging workstations market.

The medical imaging workstations market is segmented into general imaging/radiology, oncology, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, mammography, orthopedics, urology, and other clinical specialties. The oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical imaging workstations market in 2018 due to the growing need for the early and effective cancer diagnosis & treatment, coupled with the greater usage of multimodal diagnosis for the accurate clinical assessment of cancer.

The major players operating in the global medical imaging workstations market are General Electric Company (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens AG (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan), Carestream Health (US), Hologic (US), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Accuray Incorporated (US), Capsa Healthcare (US), Ampronix (US), Medicor Imaging (US), NGI Group (France), Alma IT Systems (Spain), and Pie Medical Imaging (Netherlands).

Recent Developments

In March 2018, Fujifilm (Japan) launched ASPIRE Bellus II and version 6.4. Synapse VNA (which is an enterprise-wide medical information and image management solution for the support of DICOM web services).

In May 2017, Siemens (Germany) and Heart Imaging Technologies, LLC (HeartIT, US) entered into a sales contract to sell HeartIT’s Precession cardiovascular magnetic resonance (CMR) workflow solution in the US and in European countries.

In August 2017, Carl Zeiss Meditec (Germany) acquired Veracity Innovations, LLC (US) to focus on advancing digitalization in medical technology and expanding its digital solutions for eye care.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 21%

By Designation: C-level – 14%, Director-level – 10%, and Others – 76%

By Region: Europe – 35%, North America – 32%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 8%

