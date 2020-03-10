Medical Imaging Market Recent Trends, Growth Opportunities, Forecast by Application and Types to 2022

Global Medical Imaging Market – Key Players

Global Medical Imaging Market – Segmentation

The Global Medical Imaging Market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and region. By product type, the market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), X-Ray imaging systems, ultrasound imaging systems, nuclear imaging systems, and computed tomography (CT) scanners. The MRI segment is sub-segmented into low to mid-field MRI systems, high and very high field MRI systems, and ultra-high field MRI systems. Other sub-segmentations of key segments are provided in the report.

By application, the market is segmented into product type, and then further segmented by applications for each product type. Key segments include MRI systems, CT scanners, nuclear imaging systems, X-ray imaging systems, and ultrasound imaging systems. ultrasound systems are further segmented into obstetrics, general imaging, cardiology, urology, vascular, and others. Further sub-segmentation can be found in the report.

By end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, research & academic institutes, diagnostic imaging centers, and others.

Global Medical Imaging Market – Overview

Advancements in technology have introduced medical imaging systems that can show diffuse and focal pathologies in a variety of organs. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, cardiac diseases, and neurological diseases have resulted in increased demand for medical imaging services. Healthcare as a sector is growing exponentially across the world, with increasing investments being made in state-of-the-art systems.

Emerging economies are expected to make huge development in catching up to developed economies with regards to providing patients with advanced systems which are widely available. Several market leaders are involved in comprehensive research and development activities to offer further advancements in the highly competitive market. Additionally, there is a high preference and demand for minimally invasive treatments and diagnostic procedures. This combined with rising numbers of diagnostic imaging centers are likely to lead to surging growth for the global medical imagining market.

Presently, health care reforms have not caught up to healthcare trends, particularly in emerging and underdeveloped economies which will pose a challenge to the growth of the market. Moreover, medical imaging devices are expensive. However, emerging economies represent high promise and opportunities for growth in the coming years, and R&D activities will likely expand market value.

Global Medical Imaging Market – Regional Analysis

The American region holds the major share of the global medical imaging market, owing to the existing well-established healthcare system, technological advancements, and the geriatric population. Due to the increasing acceptance of advanced imaging equipment multitude of products have been introduced by leading players. For instance, Vantage Galan 3.0T XGO Edition MRI by Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc. received approval from Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Galan 3T XGO Edition offers the ability to conduct high-quality neuroimaging exams, and higher-resolution images.

Europe holds the second position in the global medical imaging market. It is expected that the government support towards research & development expenditure.

The Asia-Pacific medical imaging market consists of countries namely China, Japan, Republic of Korea, India, Australia and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. The rising prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) is propelling the growth of the market. According to a study published in the Circulation Journal in 2017, 80% of CVD deaths take place in low- and middle-income countries.

The Middle East and Africa holds the lowest share of the global market due to low development, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

Latest Industry Trends and News

Leading technology Nvidia has reportedly expressed its intentions of introducing a new AI platform “Clara” in the recently held GPU Technology Conference. The AI will be mainly used for creating virtual medical imaging platform. With this move, the tech firm will set its foot in the healthcare sector.

TriHealth, a healthcare provider based in Cincinnati is reportedly set to invest $10 Mn to integrate a part of IBM Watson Health Enterprise Imaging solution. The move will allow TriHealth to bolster its picture archiving and communication system infrastructure as well as engage AI capabilities for medical imaging.

IXICO has received a contract for a clinical study which will use the collection of MRI data from a variety of imaging centers for the development of a drug for Huntington’s Disease. The clinical trial is in phase 3.

