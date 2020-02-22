Medical Image Analysis Software Market is projected to reach USD 4.63 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2017 to 2025.

Medical Image Analysis Software Market is valued at USD 2.31 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 4.63 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Medical imaging is the technique and process of creating visual representations of the interior of a body for clinical analysis and medical intervention, as well as visual representation of the function of some organs or tissues (physiology). Medical imaging seeks to reveal internal structures hidden by the skin and bones, as well as to diagnose and treat disease.

Medical Imaging analytics software manages, maintains and analyzes the data collected from Medical imaging soft wares like CT scan.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increased efficiency of Technological systems and software

1.2 Increased public and private interest in analytical market

1.3 More cases of chronic diseases which causes increment in imaging scans

1.4 Fusion of Analytics and medical sector

1.5 Computer Aided technology growth in healthcare

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High installation cost

2.2 High Maintenance

2.3 Security risks of data stored in systems

Market Segmentation:

Medical Image Analysis Software Marketis segmented on the basis of:

2. Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Application:

2.1 Medical record and Data center Security

2.2 Patient Identification & tracking

2.3 Care Provider Authentication

2.4 Pharmacy Dispensing

2.5 Workforce Management

2.6 Home/ Remote Patient Monitoring

2.7 Other applications

3. Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospital and Clinics

3.2 Healthcare Institute

3.3 Research and Clinical Laboratories

4. Medical Image Analysis Software Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Rest of the World

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Fujitsu Ltd.

2. 3M cogent, Inc.

3. DXC Technology company

4. NEC Corporation

5. Lumidigm

6. Morpho

7. Imprivata, Inc.

8. Suprema, Inc.

9. Bio-key International, Inc.

10. Zkteco, Inc.

1 NTRODUCTION OF MEDICAL IMAGE ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 MEDICAL IMAGE ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 MEDICAL IMAGE ANALYSIS SOFTWARE MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.2 Integrated

5.3 Standalone

Continued…

