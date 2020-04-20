Medical Image Analysis Software Market By Product Type, End users, Industry Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Restrains, Opportunities, Geographic Segmentation, Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Medical Image Analysis Software Market is expected to gain considerable market share by 2025, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. In medical image analysis, issues associated with health are investigated with the help of digital image processing system and different imaging modalities. Such kind of medical image analysis software is a vital part of diagnostic machines and it is useful in improving and recognizing highlights of an image. The software is useful for storing, training, sharing and viewing medicinal information. Medical image analysis software is used to expand the viability and productivity of medical treatment.

Drivers and Restraints

Since the frequencies of chronic diseases are expanding everywhere throughout the globe the criticalness to make use of medical image analysis software is on an ascent, which is driving the development of the market. Moreover, the pattern of using electronic health records to store, manage and disperse patient health information as medical images is likewise boosting the medical image analysis software market. Likewise, due to the fact that there is consistent progression in medical technology, for example, computer aided diagnosis, this creates immense opportunities for the usage of new and upgraded medical image software tools supporting in the treatment of a wide assortment of illnesses like cancer. Hence, there is a significant demand for proficient treatment systems that make use of such sort of software, prompting development in medical image analysis software. The benefits of using such sort of programming are as upgraded picture quality, high resolution of images and multi-modal imaging platforms which are favored by doctors.

Market Segmentation

The Medical Image Analysis Software market is segmented on the basis of product type into Standalone Software and Integrated Software. Based on end user the market is segmented into Hospitals, Research Centers, Diagnostic Centers and Others. On the basis of modality the market is segmented into Computed Tomography, Positron Emission Tomography, Ultrasound, Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Combined Modalities and Radiographic Imaging. Based on imaging type the market is segmented into 2D Imaging, 3D Imaging and 4D Imaging.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America held the biggest share on the basis of revenue, representing more than 30.0% in 2015. Existence of entrenched healthcare facilities with cutting edge diagnostic tools and supportive government activities to encourage the adoption of medicinal services IT are adding to its substantial income share. Asia Pacific is foreseen to reflect lucrative development in the following couple of years inferable from expanding selection of medical imaging software by human services experts in the region.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Siemens Healthineers, ScienceSoft, Agfa Healthcare India Pvt Ltd, Analogic Corporation, GE Healthcare, Merge Healthcare Inc, Carestream Health, Esaote, Mirada Medical, AQUILAB and Canon Medical Systems Corporation. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

