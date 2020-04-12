Medical Holography Market Outlook (2016-2025): Industry Analysis, Trends, Drivers, Key Players, Opportunities and Challenges

Industry Trend Analysis
The global medical holography market is expected to be around 4 billion by 2025. Some of the key factors driving the market growth are, advancements in holographic display technology, increasing adoption of holography products in medical education and different medical sectors such as orthopedics, surgical procedures, cardiac electrophysiology and dentistry. As holography products can efficiently display complex 3D structures, physicians can effectively analyze different parts in the human body that are otherwise, not easily accessible. As such imaging technology aids in-depth analysis of disease progression, the demand for holography products by the healthcare sector is expected to substantially increase in coming years. However, high cost of holography products can limit their adoption by small and medium scale healthcare organizations, thus restraining the market growth.
Product Outlook and Trend Analysis
Holographic displays segment held the largest share of the global medical holography market in 2016 due to the large scale adoption of holographic displays for viewing 3-dimensional images in biomedical research applications as well as in medical education. As these devices facilitate advanced medical training and real-time generation of 3D images, their penetration is expected to significantly increase during the forecast period.
Application Outlook and Trend Analysis
Biomedical research segment held the major share of the overall medical holography market in 2016 whereas, medical education segment is expected to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period. As complex information can be represented efficiently in 3-dimentional models using holographic products, medical education sector is expected to hugely benefit by the adoption of such products in coming years.
End User Outlook and Trend Analysis
Research laboratories segment dominated the global market for medical holography in 2016 owing to the large scale adoption of holography products for applications such as cell imaging and phase contrast imaging. As holography products can render detailed images of complex cellular structures, researchers are rapidly adopting these products for advanced research activities.
Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis
North America accounted for a majority share of the global medical holography market in 2016 owing to the large scale research undertakings related to holography products and their applications along with presence of major players in the region. Due to the rapid acceptance of holography technology by the healthcare sector in North America, this regional market is expected to witness favorable growth over the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific medical holography market is projected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare expenditure in countries such as China, Japan, and India along with increased awareness related to the advantages of holography technology among the medial professionals in the region.
Competitive Insights
The key strategy adopted by the major players operating in the global medical holography market is product development. For instance, August 2017, RealView Imaging Ltd., an Israel based company focusing on development of interactive live holography technology announced the adoption of Intel RealSense technology for its HOLOSCOPE-I, holographic augmented reality medical system. By the integration of Intel RealSense SR300-series camera, the HOLOSCOPE-I system can enable close-range, direct manipulation of holograms.
Some of the key players in the overall medical holography market are, EchoPixel, Inc., Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA, RealView Imaging Ltd., zSpace, Inc., Holoxica Limited, Nanolive SA, Zebra Imaging, Lyncée Tec SA, Holografika Kft and Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB.
