Medical Grade Titanium Materials Market Size, Share, Growth, Strategies, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2016 to 2023

Market Insight:

Titanium is a widely used element which has a wide number of uses in human life. Due to the unique properties of titanium such as low density, high strength, anti-corrosion and high heat resistance, medical grade titanium materials find their way in several medical and healthcare applications. Currently, the medical and healthcare sector has been promoted from titanium materials owing to the unique ability of titanium to bond with the human bone as well as its excellent non-toxic property. There are several titanium based alloys which are used for numerous industries, although the titanium materials compatible with medical uses include titanium 6AL4V ELI and Titanium 6AL4V. These titanium materials are alloyed with vanadium (4%) and aluminum (6%). Also known as Grade 23 and Grade 5 medical grade titanium materials, they have an exceptional compatibility with the human body.

Leading Players:

Alcoa Inc., ATI Metals, AMETEK inc., Carpenter Powder Products, Daido Steel, Kyocera Medical Corporation, Puris LLC, Hermith GmbH, Westen Super Conducting, XI’AN Saite Metal Materials, Development Co. Ltd. and Western Metal Materials among other notable players.

By Geography Segment

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



