Medical Gases and Equipment Market Overview, with Recent Technologies, Applications, Growth and Status 2022

The global medical gases and equipment market was valued at $12,607.2 million in 2015 and growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The home healthcare segment in the global medical gases and equipment market is expected to witness the fastest growth, a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Medical gases are the lifesaving system in hospitals that enables healthcare professionals to provide better and safer patient care. It is supplied with the help of medical gas system, which assembles supply piped nitrogen, oxygen, medical air, carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide. The medical gas systems are used in hospital areas, such as operating room, recovery room, and patient room.

Some of the key companies operating in the global medical gases and equipment market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Linde Group, Air Liquide, Medical Gas Solutions, BeaconMedaes, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Praxair Technology Inc.

Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type

Medical Gas Pure medical gas Oxygen medical gas Nitrous oxide medical gas Medical air medical gas Nitrogen medical gas Carbon dioxide medial gas Helium medical gas Medical gas mixture Blood gas mixture Lung diffusion mixture Nitrous oxide-oxygen mixture Carbon dioxide-oxygen mixture Laser gas mixture Aerobic mixture Anaerobic mixture Helium oxygen mixture Ethylene oxide mixture Medical Gas Equipment Medical gas equipment accessories Vacuum system Manifolds Alarm system Flow meters Hose Mask Regulators Outlets Medical oxygen concentrator Medical gas delivery system



By Application

Therapeutic

Diagnostic

Pharmaceutical manufacturing & research

Others

By End User

Hospital

Home Healthcare

Emergency Service

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic & Research Institute

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

