Medical Gas Analyzer Market 2019-2026, by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Matheson Tri-Gas, GCE Holding AB, Messer Group Gmbh, Praxair

The Global Medical Gas Analyzer Market is accounted for $135.35 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $200.30 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors favouring the market growth are usage of more precise monitoring of medical gases to unlock lucrative avenues, rise in amount of medical gas therapies and technological advancements. Huge cost of new technologies and changing guidelines regarding calibration standards of analyzers are some major factors restricting the market. Moreover, surge in quantity of hospitals & surgery centres and severe regulations for medical gas are providing ample opportunities for the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2547540

Medical gas analyzers are used in hospital settings to maintain a track of a variety of gases that are used in different medical therapies. These medical gases include oxygen, carbon dioxide, nitrogen dioxide and medical air. Medical gases have therapeutic advantages as it facilitates easy diffusion through natural physiological barriers.

Based on End User, hospitals segment dominated the global market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Medical gas analyzer is often required and used in hospitals. The burden of diseases is increasing rapidly, which is leading to an increasing number of medical procedures. By geography, North America acquired the largest market share during the forecast period. Implementation of standard safety policies in general healthcare services and huge expenses in healthcare infrastructure are the reasons anticipated to propel the growth of the market in North America.

To make an enquiry on [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2547540

Some of the key players profiled in the Medical Gas Analyzer include:

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc, The Linde Group, Air Liquide, Matheson Tri-Gas, GCE Holding AB, Messer Group Gmbh, Praxair, Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., Novair Medical, Graco Inc., Systech Illinois Ltd., WITT-Gasetechnik GmbH & Co KG, QED Environmental Systems, Servomex and Meeco.

Equipments Covered:

• Concentrators

• Flow meters

• Regulators

• Vacuum systems

• Monitoring systems

• Accessories

Products Covered:

• Multiple gas analyzers

• Single gas analyzer

Technologies Covered:

• Infrared

• Electrochemical

• Optical

Modality Types Covered:

• Benchtop analyzer

• Handheld analyzer

• Portable analyzer

Applications Covered:

• Cryotherapy

• Anesthesia

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Laboratory Use

• Respiratory Diseases

• Medical Imaging

• Other Applications

End Users Covered:

• Pharma and Food

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgery center

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research Institutes and Laboratories

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse full [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/medical-gas-analyzer-global-market-outlook-2017-2026

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]